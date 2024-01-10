Has Donald Trump eaten his last Big Mac? No, of course not, what a ridiculous question to even ask. But the former president, who once claimed that a White House doctor told him that he’s “the healthiest president that’s ever lived” (even though he doesn’t believe in exercise), has recently lost some weight.

A source told Page Six that Trump is “staying away from the Mar-a-Lago buffet” with help from his wife, Melania. The insider added that he’s “allegedly ‘dropped at least 30 pounds,’ and that ‘people at the club say he’s eating healthier,’ and less from the buffet.” He hasn’t been seen “scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it.”

Trump has the palate of an eight-year-old. It’s honestly the most enjoyable thing about him.

In November, his personal physician, New Jersey’s Dr. Bruce Aronwald, wrote, “I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent.” He added, “Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule.” Trump’s weight was reportedly listed as 215 pounds [in August] when he surrendered to Georgia authorities on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results there.

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are popular in Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is based, but Trump is supposedly shedding the pounds the ol’ fashioned way. “He does lots of sport,” a source said. It’s true: he spent nearly a year of his presidency doing one sport in particular.

(Via Page Six)