9th Wonder – Black American Gangster Mixtape

9th Wonder’s mind has always operated on its own level and it’s so intriguing to see what he cooks up given how unique the end result usually is. His latest endeavor is a remix album of Jay-Z’s 2007 project, American Gangster and 9th’s take is definitely worth the listen.
It’s great that Hov made the acapella version an official edition of the album, allowing something like Black American Gangster to come about with ease and no compromise to sound quality that would otherwise occur with bootlegging or being forced to recreate parts of the songs for an artist’s use. The only notable exclusion here was “Roc Boys,” a record that I still listen to occasionally listen to from the OG joint and would have loved to see what 9th Wonder would do to it.
Dope. Songs about the hustle and soul sounds just go together. Especially when featuring Curtis Mayfield.
“I’m your Pusha”
this is nice
uuuuhhhh……after listening I think i’ll stick with the Von Pea and original version
I like how 9th used the same Stylistics sample that Ski flipped for “Politics as Usual”
blue magic is sick
I Know & Say Hello are deeeezgusting!
I know Jay was a mission a little while back to recapture that Reasonable Doubt sound-in-a-bottle, but abandoned the task shortly after. He should’ve just called 9th for a quick reunion and called it a day. This reminds me of what hip hop used to feel like before it became too ‘awesome’ for sampling. Thank you, this will be on repeat for the rest of the day.
I thought all the remix albums for American Gangster were lame except for “American Iron-Man” and “Viva La Hova”