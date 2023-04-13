Former Nickelodeon Drake & Josh star Drake Bell has gone missing after last being seen in Daytona Beach, Florida, and cops are asking for any help in tracking him down. All of this appears to be happening very fast, given that TMZ reports that law enforcement is “deeply concerned” for the actor who was last spotted less than 24 hours ago.

Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Daytona PD declined to provide specifics regarding the missing persons report or the reasons why they are concerned. However, the police department’s Facebook page revealed that the actor, born Jared Drake Bell, “should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.” They added, “He is considered missing and endangered.” Further, the department commented that “this is a legitimate post,” which appears to be a response to Internet speculation of a hoax.

TMZ’s report adds background of Bell’s troubled past, which includes a bankruptcy filing as well as a 2-year probation sentence (issued in July 2021) following a guilty plea over allegations of child endangerment after a female accused him of exchanging salacious online messages with her when she was 15 years old, as well as allegedly, subsequently engaging in a sexual act with her. Previously, Bell also received a four-day jail sentence after his 2015 arrest for a DUI.

The Daytona Police Department requests that all tips be directed to Detective Jayson Wallace, who can be contacted at 386-671-5207.

(Via TMZ & Hollywood Reporter)