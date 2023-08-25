‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea De Matteo Is Now On OnlyFans

Drea de Matteo frequently wore wild outfits on The Sopranos. Now she’s taking it all off.

This week, the actress, who gave one of the best performances as Adriana La Cerva on arguably the greatest TV show ever, announced that she’s joined OnlyFans. de Matteo’s profile photo for her account shows her wearing nothing but boots while smoking a cigarette in an unmade bed. The bio reads, “THE SOPORNOS.” That pun alone is worth the cost of a subscription ($15/month).

Since The Sopranos ended in 2007, de Matteo has often leaned into her astronomical success on the show. She hosted the re-watch podcast Made Women and has sold merchandise including shirts that read “Adriana F*king La Cerva” in the series’ iconic font featuring a handgun in place of the letter “r.”

Have yourself a very Sopranos day by subscribing to de Matteo’s OnlyFans after listening to Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa’s Talking Sopranos podcast while eating Big P*ssy’s pasta sauce.

In a 2021 interview with Vulture, de Matteo, who has also been on Sons of Anarchy, Desperate Housewives, and Mayans M.C., discussed how playing Adriana affected her post-Sopranos career. “It’s never easy after you come up with a huge show like that because the expectations are so high. It usually takes a long time for people to erase that from their psyche, and it hasn’t been easy for me to find the roles that I love,” she explained. “But now I just want to play a character like that all over again because it was the richest with the most layers. And that accent was the most fun.”

(Via Page Six)