A Rampaging Australian Pig Drank 18 Beers And Got In A Fight With A Cow

09.09.13

You know what? It’s been a little while since we checked in with Australia. Let’s see what’s been going on down und-aaaaaaaaaaaand a pig drank 18 beers and got in a fight with a cow.

“In the middle of the night these people camping opposite us heard a noise, so they got their torch out and shone it on the pig and there he was, scrunching away at their cans,” said the visitor, who estimated that the pig had consumed 18 beers.

“Then he went and raided all the rubbish bags. There were some other people camped right on the river and they saw him being chased around their vehicle by a cow.” [Guardian]

Do you want to know what my favorite part of this is? I’ll tell you. This isn’t the first news story out of Australia about a beer drinking pig. Hell, it’s barely the first one in the past 12 months. Just last August an Australian woman decided to put her bar up for sale, and included in the $838,000 asking price was a beloved, brew-chugging pig named Pinky who lives on the property and attracts tourists from miles away.

Actually, no, hold on. I changed my mind. My favorite part of this story is definitely the thing about the pig stealing 18 beers and getting in a fight with a cow. I like to imagine the cow wearing a cop uniform and chasing the unruly, squealing pig in fast-forward while Yakety Sax plays. It’s a fun little visual.

(via @mattufford)

