Drunk Father Forces 8-Year-Old Son To Drive Him Home From The Pub, Son Promptly Causes Three-Car Pileup

02.17.14 2 Comments

A man in Gielniow, Poland was arrested over the weekend after putting himself, his son, and basically everyone else in danger.

Mikolaj Tomaszewski opted against calling a cab after a night of drinking at the local pub, opting instead to ring his son Julius to come pick him up. One problem: Juliusz is eight years old.

The young boy did as his father asked and rode his bike to the pub to pick Mikolaj up. It only took a few blocks for Murphy’s Law to kick in:

But disaster struck when the schoolboy struggled behind the wheel of the Opel Corsa and he pulled in front of a car coming the other way at a crossing.

That sent him careering over the road and into a third car.

The father and son were among five people taken to hospital with cuts and bruising following the accident in Gielniow, Poland.

Tomaszewski was arrested for endangering the life of a minor and causing an accident. He faces up to five years in jail.

