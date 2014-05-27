Four ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Clips Bring Us Emily Blunt Shooting Tom Cruise Repeatedly

#Emily Blunt #Edge of Tomorrow #Tom Cruise
Entertainment Editor
05.27.14

Warner released four clips from Edge Of Tomorrow, which stars famous runner Tom Cruise as an inexperienced soldier who keeps reliving the same alien invasion, Groundhog Day style.

He receives training from Emily Blunt, a Special Forces soldier who lived through a similar time loop until massive blood loss and a blood transfusion took her time looping powers away. Which raises the question, why don’t these two start chugging alien blood once they figure out cool time looping powers are somehow blood-related? It also raises the question, why don’t these two start chugging alien blood just because that would be SO COOL AND EXTREME? Alien blood probably tastes like Mountain Dew Code Red.

Feel free to skip the first clip. It isn’t as interesting as the ones with Emily Blunt.

Edge of Tomorrow opens June 6th, 2014.

Via CBM

TOPICS#Emily Blunt#Edge of Tomorrow#Tom Cruise
TAGSALL YOU NEED IS KILLBILL PAXTONCharlotte RileyDANTE HARPERDOUG LIMANEdge of TomorrowEMILY BLUNTHIROSHI SAKURAZAKAJOBY HAROLDTOM CRUISEWARNER

