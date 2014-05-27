Four ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Clips Bring Us Emily Blunt Shooting Tom Cruise Repeatedly

Warner released four clips from Edge Of Tomorrow, which stars famous runner Tom Cruise as an inexperienced soldier who keeps reliving the same alien invasion, Groundhog Day style.
He receives training from Emily Blunt, a Special Forces soldier who lived through a similar time loop until massive blood loss and a blood transfusion took her time looping powers away. Which raises the question, why don’t these two start chugging alien blood once they figure out cool time looping powers are somehow blood-related? It also raises the question, why don’t these two start chugging alien blood just because that would be SO COOL AND EXTREME? Alien blood probably tastes like Mountain Dew Code Red.
Feel free to skip the first clip. It isn’t as interesting as the ones with Emily Blunt.
Edge of Tomorrow opens June 6th, 2014.
Via CBM
Not calling this movie “Tom Cruise Gets Shot in the Face Repeatedly” is the cinematic equivalent of burying the lede.
So torn. I hate Tom Cruise, but I love Emily Blunt, aliens and the thought of Tom Cruise dying over and over.
Full disclosure: This is the first Tom Cruise movie that has looked interesting to me in years.
I really enjoyed Oblivion.
Ghost Protocol was TNT-Saturday-afternoon-while-recovering-from-a-hangover-or-being-sick material.
I haven’t watched anything else he was in since the second Mission Impossible.
Tom Cruise is one of those actors that is usually the one good thing to watch even if the movie itself is not good. Despite his association with Scientology I really enjoy his work in the movies. He only seems to get better with age.
@CottonCandy
I find Cruise usually to be the least interesting thing to watch in his movies. I think he gets overshadowed by most of his co-stars, at least in his movies that don’t suck.
I respect your opinions.
1st, there’s a good chance that Emily Blunt shooting Tom Cruise will be the new Tryion slapping Joffrey.
2nd, why don’t future soldiers ever have bullets that work?
3rd, Emily Blunt, yo.
Well, you know what they say: all you need is kill.
Vulcan blood tastes like OG Mountain Dew.
Groundhog Day in a combat scenario was one of my biggest adolescent fantasies. I am really looking forward to this.
They better not let me down.
Major William Cage propositioned Rita Vrataski, suggesting that sex with him might give her super powers. #YesAllWomen
Emily Blunt and me on an endless time-loop adds up to one thing. Depleted bodily fluids.