Elderly Couple Flip Their Car In The Middle Of Street, Immediately Pose For World’s Most Adorable Photos

A couple that has been married for more than 60 years added yet another precious moment to their heaping pile of memories last week — and they were sure to capture photographic evidence.
According to Mail Online, the octogenarian pair were driving their blue Honda sedan down a Bel-Air street on Friday afternoon when the vehicle flipped over, landing on its side in the middle of the street and trapping the female driver.
What could have been a horrific scene quickly turned adorable. Both of the elderly people were unharmed following the crash, with the husband able to climb out of the passenger’s seat. As they waited for help to arrive, they playfully posed for the perfect photos below:
The trapped driver even asked her husband for help finding her purse so she could take a selfie:
The Los Angeles Fire Department eventually arrived on the scene and extracted the driver from the overturned vehicle. The names of the people involved and details about what caused the crash have not been made available, but it’s safe to say that the incident was not this couple’s fault. By definition, people this perfect do not make mistakes. (Now please confiscate their licenses.)
(Via Mail Online + RMG News; H/T Guyism)
They’re old. It was their fault.
Still a cute pic though
That’s adorable. It was close to being terrible, but luckily it’s cute and not a bloodbath.
I really like that old dudes look. Definitely going to start hiking up my pants when I’m a senior citizen.
why wait!
PIMPS DON’T DANCE, THEY JUST PULL UP THEY PANTS!
This is why after a certain age, we should be tested for driving skills. Not mocking them and happy they are safe, but how do you flip a car in the middle of a street and manage not to be hurt?
Exactly.
Fuck these people.
Steve Urkle sure got old… and white.
How would you measure the inseam for pants like those? Is there a special store that caters to people in this market?
garage sales/thrift stores
anything with pants older than 3 decades
If the accident wasn’t their fault, why should their licenses be confiscated? Confiscate the license of the dipshit who caused the wreck.
Ok, why do so many people just assume that the accident was their fault? I know more safe drivers over 70, or even much older, that are betterr drivers that the younger people who think they’re so great! Been in several accidents, had way too many close calls, and none were with an elderly person. Most were with people under 25, and the next biggest group were men in their 40″s. Had a fire engine red car for several years, seemed to have a ‘hit me’ sign on it. Spent more time in the body shop than I actually got to drive it! Of the 8 accidents in 4 years, the oldest person to hit it was 45.
how many ladders have you walked under?
and how many mirrors have you broken?