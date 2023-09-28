Most of Elon Musk‘s posts on X are of the “!!” or “yup” variety. But every so often, he’ll share a private photo of his ex-girlfriend or try to unseat Bill Maher as the “unfunniest person” alive with pithy comebacks.

Earlier this week, Musk accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of being “not that smart.” In response, the congresswoman wrote, “I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs.” She added, “Stay mad.” Stay mad, he did.

“I take it back – you’re obviously a genius,” Musk replied. God stuff, sir. Then, four hours later (at 3:47 a.m. lol), he tried again. “First, please allow me to congratulate you on these epic achievements. However, have you considered, rather than ‘funeral assistance’, that FEMA focus its funding on preventing funerals in the first place?” he wrote. Musk pulling a Costanza isn’t as weird as the time he flirted with a fake AOC account, but it’s close.

bro came back 4 hours later to reply again pic.twitter.com/gBnN0UK4M2 — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) September 28, 2023

As pointed out by Matt Binder, “an incredible tweet from Musk. the funeral assistance that AOC is referencing here is re: COVID-19 deaths… something that Elon Musk himself consistently spreads massive disinformation & anti-vaccine sentiment about contributing to the very deaths he’s telling her to prevent.” Musk would respond, but he’s busy sharing 2012-ass memes.

