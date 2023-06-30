Are you not entertained by Mark Zuckerberg beating the snot out of Elon Musk?

The multi-billionaires and tech giants — with equally giant egos — may have found a location for their UFC-style cage match. “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Need to work on my endurance,” along with a clip from Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

Musk has been known to “stretch the truth” on social media, but there’s a chance the fight could actually happen at one of Rome’s most iconic locations. TMZ reports that “the Minister of Culture reached out to Zuckerberg a few days ago about staging what could be the biggest fight in the history of the world in the most fabled fight theater in history. Our sources say both Elon and Mark would love for the fight to go down at the Colosseum.” They fancy themselves modern-day gladiators, so this 100 percent checks out.

We’re told Zuckerberg’s people passed on the message to UFC Prez Dana White, whose people contacted the Minister. As for the venue itself — one of the 7 Wonders of the World — there have not been large events held inside the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater in hundreds of years, and only a few hundred spectators can be seated in temporary seating within the theater.

Musk will invite his most Twitter loyal supporters, so @DogecoinToTheMoon69 can expect an invite any day. Assuming the real-life Wario (Zuck can be Waluigi) doesn’t back out because the fight will probably “go badly” for him.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

(Via TMZ)