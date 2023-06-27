Elon Musk’s dad isn’t thrilled about the brewing cage fight between the Twitter CEO and Mark Zuckerberg. The whole thing started as a joke between the social media moguls, but it didn’t take long for UFC President Dana White to get involved and claim both men are now willing to get in the arena.

If the fight actually goes down, Errol Musk predicts it will go badly for his son. Via The Sun:

Speaking from his home in South Africa, retired electromechanical engineer Errol, 77, said: “The thing is if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller, while if he loses the humiliation would be total. “It’s a no-win situation for Elon.”

The elder Musk then chastised both billionaire CEOs for letting the situation get to this point. “I think Elon has got himself into a difficult situation as a result of high school behavior,” Errol said. “They both have.”

Of course, there’s a very good chance the cage fight could sizzle out before it even begins. Elon recently took part in a Twitter Space sessions where he admitted that nothing is set in stone, and if the fight does happen, he’ll have to start training. He also conceded that Zuckerberg has the upper hand because he’s been taking his jiu-jitsu career pretty seriously.

When a Bloomberg reporter said the fight “could go badly,” Musk admitted, “yeah, that’s possible.”

(Via The Sun)