What started out as a seeming joke between tech billionaires might become the fight of the year. UFC President Dana White is now claiming that both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are interested in getting in the ring together after their “cage match” exchange across their respective social media platforms. According to White, he’s been texting both men, and they’re game for what could be a massive pay-per-view event.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White told TMZ Sports before boasting about the money-making opportunities and Musk’s history of getting into childhood fights? Things may have gone off the rails a bit:

As for how big the event could be — Dana believes it would easily be the most-watched fight ever, saying “The biggest fight of all time was Floyd and Conor, I just think it triples that — it triples what that did, there’s no limit on what that thing can make.” Dana’s confident both men are capable of handling themselves. Zuck has been in jiu-jitsu competitions recently, and Elon has done martial arts and told Dana he was involved in “plenty of fights growing up in South Africa.”

The situation started on Wednesday night when Musk seemingly mocked Zuckerberg’s latest obsession with jiu-jitsu.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted to a user who brought up Zuckerberg’s new skills. After catching wind of the jab, Zuckerberg screenshot Musk’s tweet and posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Send Me Location.”

As for who would win in a fight, the answer is obvious: Anyone who wants to see two billionaires publicly humiliate themselves. Bring it on.

