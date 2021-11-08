After Elon Musk was called out by Senator Ron Wyden for using a Twitter poll to decide if he’ll pay taxes or not, the Tesla CEO decided to fire back with a super mature response about Wyden’s “pp.” The exchange happened on Saturday when Musk asked his 62 million+ followers if he should sell his Tesla stock, which would force him to owe taxes because he doesn’t draw a salary.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes. Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

While the poll ended with 57.9% in favor of Musk selling his stocks and cutting a check to Uncle Sam, Senator Wyden did not approve of the process and reiterated his support for taxing the wealthy.

“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” Wyden tweeted. “It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax.”

Instead of replying with an intelligent rebuttal against Wyden’s tax proposal, Musk fired back, “Why does ur pp look like u just came?”

In what's become a recurring theme, Musk's tweeting ended up negatively affecting Tesla stock, which took a plunge thanks to his Twitter poll, which decided that Musk should sell 10% of his shares.