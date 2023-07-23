elon musk
Elon Musk Vowed To Rebrand Twitter As ‘X,’ And People Sure Had Jokes

For the first 15 years of its life, Twitter was never exactly a calm place, but it was, for the most part, reliable. Any major changes Jack Dorsey and his team came infrequently. Then Elon Musk got his mitts on it. Nowadays not much time goes by without chaos reigning. It’s been a few weeks since the weird Twitter meltdown that led to a surge in Bluesky sign-ups, to say nothing of Mark Zuckerberg’s not-quite-“Twitter killer.” So he decided to throw another monkey wrench into the cogs.

As per The Verge, late Saturday night Musk had a cryptic announcement, as one does that time of the week. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote. A couple minutes later he became a little clearer, sort of, writing, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Sure enough, Musk later confirmed during an awkward, silence-filled Twitter Spaces hang that he was ditching the Twitter name and rebranding as, simply, “X.” The change was coming soon, too, with him vowing that “we’re cutting the Twitter logo from the building with blowtorches.”

Musk also teased what may or may not wind up being the new logo.

When (if?) the name/brand change comes, it will bring an end to a 17-year era that reshaped how social media works, and even saw the company adding a noun and a verb to the English dictionary. Whether or not what people do on X will still be called “tweeting” remains to be seen.

Musk’s posts about the rebranding featured replies from the usual blue-checked sycophants. For many others, it was yet another chance to drag the second-richest person on the planet on the service he owns.

Some wondered why the owner of Space X loves the letter so much.

Others saw it not as an exciting change but as yet another death knell for a once-thriving company.

Some weren’t exactly optimistic that Musk could make it work.

Others saw it as just another dumb rebrand from another questionable company leader.

There were plenty of miscellaneous jokes.

As of this writing, Twitter is still called Twitter. That may change by the time some of you read these words. When (again, if) it does leave, pour one out for a real one.

