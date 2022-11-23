Ever since Elon Musk took control of Twitter and rolled out his controversial (and now disastrous) plan to charge users for blue verified checkmarks, prolific author Stephen King has been trolling the Tesla CEO at every turn. As Musk fights off widespread concerns about an imminent collapse as Twitter experiences a mass exodus of employees, advertisers, and high profile users, King couldn’t resist taking a jab at the situation that John Oliver recently described as a “digital clown town.”

“Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted in an obvious reference to Twitter’s recent right wing turn as Musk reinstated accounts for The Babylon Bee, Jordan Peterson, and Donald Trump, who hilariously rejected the offer. (At the time of this writing, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is still banned from Twitter, but with Musk at the helm, that could change very quickly.)

Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 22, 2022

Cementing his status as a full-time reply guy, Musk couldn’t resist the bait and hopped into King’s mentions on Wednesday morning.

“Oh hi lol,” Musk tweeted before launching yet another one of his numerous failed attempts at humor that have been the lynchpin of Twitter’s demise. “Is My Pillow actually a great pillow? Now I’m curious.”

Is My Pillow actually a great pillow? Now I’m curious. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Like most authors, King relied on Twitter to interact with fans and has been a prolific user of the platform. Under Musk’s management, that relationship is now in jeopardy and King has not held back his criticism of Musk despite being a previous fan of his work at Tesla.

“Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment,” King tweeted after Musk rolled out his Twitter Blue subscription plan that ultimately led to an expensive yet easily predictable run on impersonating brands. “Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That’s what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no.”

