Emily Blunt is currently starring in Universal Pictures’ The Fall Guy, which arrived in theaters this past weekend, as a director and ex-girlfriend of Ryan Gosling’s Colt Seavers. Over the years, she’s also found herself across from (and kissing) many leading men, including Tom Cruise, The Rock, Matt Damon, and Cillian Murphy. Would you be surprised to learn that not every onscreen kiss has been a pleasant experience for Blunt?

That was the admission that she recently made to Howard Stern when he point-blank (as Stern tends to do) asked, “Have you [ever] wanted to throw up?” The Oscar-nominated actress answered in the affirmative, but she did not name names.

Via The Daily Mail, she replied, “Absolutely, absolutely…I wouldn’t say it’s extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it.” She then elaborated, “I’ve been doing this long enough. I could have chemistry with this water bottle at this point. You know how to conjure it. But it’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone.”

Blunt explained her line of reasoning as follows:

“I think my feeling is I’ve got to find something I love about everybody. I have to find something – even if it’s one thing. It might be like they have a nice laugh or I like how they speak to people, they’re polite. I mean, it might be something random. But find something you love about that person or something you love about them as the character and then kind of lean into that.”

Her comments in totality suggest that Blunt simply does not enjoy kissing strangers, which is completely understandable, especially since she is happily married to John Krasinski. And it’s worth noting that she and The Rock both had fun with the subject (regarding Disney’s Jungle Cruise) during a previous interview when she joked that she “had to get drunk,” and he “had to get high” for their kissing moments. It’s safe to say, however, that these were remarks were completely made in jest, and the pair will soon co-star again in A24’s The Smashing Machine, as Blunt discusses in the below video.

