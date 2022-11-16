Pete Davidson‘s appeal has been explained time and time again — he’s funny, talented, handsome, rich, etc. with a famously big… y’know. But some people can’t seem to understand how he’s dated so many famous and beautiful women, including Ariana Grande (which inspired the iconic song “thank u, next”), Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, and possibly Emily Ratajkowski. The pair have supposedly been “talking for a couple months now” and they’re in the “very early stages” and “really like each other.”

Here’s more:

A source close to Emily exclusively told E! News that the SNL alum and the Gone Girl actress have “gone on a few dates” together in New York City. While the two have known each other for years, the insider shared that they reconnected after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up… Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with,” the source said, adding that the duo have “a flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Nothing has been confirmed (or denied) by either party, although Ratajkowski’s Twitter may have offered a clue. The model and author liked the following tweet from songwriter Dionne Warwick:

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

To be fair, it’s a Very Good Tweet that over 278,000 people have liked. But still!

Ratajkowski previously explained Davidson’s appeal to women (and men) in an interview with Seth Meyers. “Pete’s, he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive,” she said. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Good enough to date? Perhaps.

