Emily Ratajkowski split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September 2022 after four years of marriage. She’s now celebrating the divorce by turning her engagement ring into divorce rings. This week, Ratajkowski shared a series of photos on Instagram where she’s topless in bed and showing off her hands. “divorce rings,” Ratajkowski wrote, tagging Alison Chemla, the creative director of jewelry brand Alison Lou.

“The rings represents my own personal evolution,” Ratajkowski told Vogue. “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

The Taylor Swift-quoting model and author decided to repurpose the rings after reading “The Unravelers,” Stephanie Danler’s essay in the Paris Review. “[It] includes the story of her grandmother’s snake ring — a ring that is made up of the different stones from her various marriages,” she said. “I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived.”

Ratajkowski was also inspired by Rihanna, an inspiration to us all. “I was very inspired by Rihanna’s diamond pinky-toe ring; I liked the idea of my former wedding ring ending up on my pinky,” she explained. “The princess cut was more challenging. Alison and I worked together to find something that felt fresh but also timeless.” You can see the Instagram post below.

(Via Vogue)