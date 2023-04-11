Pete Davidson may not enjoy enduring too much talk about his dating life, but Emily Ratajowski (who briefly and awkwardly dated Pete) is more open about discussing it. She doesn’t name names, mind you, but she is very frank about being so happy to be divorced following her breakup with Sebastian Bear-McClard. She’s also been pretty open about not wanting to get tied down anytime soon and has made good on that sentiment by getting publicly naked with Eric Andre and also publicly kissing Harry Styles.

Emily’s also been busy hosting her own podcast, High Low With EmRata, and she surfaced on a recent episode of Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh, where she discussed how much of an “outlet” she finds sex to be. Let’s just say that she is in no way shy about these things. Via ET Online

“Sex is real for me,” she said. “Sex is very relaxing to me, it’s like an outlet, it’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life.” She added, “You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”

Emily also gushed about digging the experience of being at a party where “it was just, like, every famous person in the world and I was, like, not wearing my ring,” and it sure sounds like single life suits her. In a wide-ranging recent profile for the LA Times, the model and author additionally declared, “I’m really just not thinking about guys,” and then two weeks later (after the Harry Styles kiss made headlines), she followed up with, “You know, sometimes things just happen.” And good for her.

