You know you have it bad when you wish you were Donald Trump Jr. The outgoing president’s other son has never had the power of his older brother, who’s gone from yet another ignored Trump child to an attempted clone of his potentially screwed father. But every now and then Eric tries to bluff into the news, posting the kind of bold if wrongheaded silliness that tends to get Jr. attention. His latest volley came on Saturday, when he attempted to sow further, baseless distrust in the 2020 election results.

Does anyone believe that Biden got 15 million more votes than Obama in 2012? This from a candidate who would go days/weeks while hardly campaigning. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2020

It’s a familiar line among Trump and his minions, who’ve thrown everything they can at the election results, including the kitchen sink. And like their dozens and dozens of failed legal challenges, this one is easily debunked. All one has to do is point out the false equivalency: that Mitt Romney wasn’t the same threat to democracy that his dad continues to be, thanks in part to tweets like Eric’s.

Likewise, many were inspired to come out of the woodwork and give him a piece of their mind. Soon a phrase went viral: “Yes Eric,” with many people explaining to him the many ways he’s wrong. Some took the time to explain it to him, as they would a child.

Yes, quite a puzzler. It’s almost like over 80 million very sensible people who love their country were incredibly motivated to get an infinitely corrupt, narcissistic sociopath out of office. — Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) November 28, 2020

Yes, Eric. It’s almost as if there are more people in America in 2020 than 2012. Thus, more people who could potentially vote. Also, Trump got 10 million or so more votes than 2016 for comparison… But that is consistent with Republicans not understanding math. — William MASK or DIE Jones (@mrwilliamjones) November 28, 2020

yes eric. people turned out in droves, they waited for hours, sometimes in the rain. they were determined to get rid of your disgusting father and his revolting spawn. the usual voter suppression tactics couldn't stand up against the disgust people have for your father. https://t.co/kZk9h9a8RC — bvendig (@bevefish100) November 28, 2020

Yes Eric, people hated your dad much more than they hated Mitch Romney so many more people came out to vote. — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) November 28, 2020

Some pointed out that not campaigning — and thereby endangering his supporters with exposure to a highly contagious virus, as well as all the people with whom they come in contact — was in fact one motivating factor for Biden voters.

Yes, Eric. One of the reasons he got so many votes is BECAUSE he didn't campaign the way your totally irresponsible father did. No huge superspreader rallies! And your father's handling of the pandemic also contributed. No leader in the world did a worse job of it! — Sarasotan (@stevedickman) November 28, 2020

Yes, Eric. We didn’t need to go to a Covid spreading rally to vote for Joe Biden. He didn’t need us to risk our health to feed his ego. pic.twitter.com/EUQHkqV1Xy — Karen Heath Allen, M.Ed. (@KarenHeathAlle2) November 28, 2020

And some were a little more blunt than others.

Yes Eric, your Dad sucks that bad. — Grizzled Mike (@LadehoffMike) November 28, 2020

yes Eric, that's how loathsome your father is — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 28, 2020

Yes Eric, your Dad lost by a record breaking 80,000,000 votes because he is the WORST president in American history. — Chip Franklin "good trouble" (@chipfranklin) November 28, 2020

Anyway, better luck next time, kid. It’s hard to live up to this guy.