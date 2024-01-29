The Boys star Erin Moriarty has been subjected to plenty of unsavory online treatment (over the years) due to certain corners of the internet aiming poison at her character, Starlight/Annie January. What Moriarty has dealt with goes far beyond occupational hazard, and she got frank in a new Instagram post, in which she stated, “You learn to become teflon and move on.”

Still, the current online ruckus grew to such a degree that Moriarty felt the need to address it, given that ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly joined in with “disgustingly false” accusations that Moriarty indulged in plastic surgery. Granted, Kelly’s mini-rant arrived via her Sirius XM show, yet the Vought/Fox News comparison has been made on countless other occasions (and certainly by The Boys itself), so it’s not difficult to see how Moriarty accidentally assumed that was where Kelly made the remarks.

Additionally, the actress explained how the current photo in question (which has been removed from her Instagram) was the result of “major contouring,” which a makeup team had done after Moriarty had endured a difficult week, including a lack of sleep the night prior:

“You never know what someone is going through, social media is a platform that is not representative of a whole person, and irregardless there is no excuse for the words that have been spoken directly to me or about me. Shame on you Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (vought incarnate). Implying that my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place.”

Moriarty continued to call out Kelly for using a decade-old photo (for comparison’s sake) while labeling it as fairly new:

“Megyn used a photo taken ‘a year ago’ according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I’m about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds).”

Moriarty explained that she was indefinitely stepping away from social media and only leaving her Instagram account active for this statement. “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified.” She then added, “This is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news.” You can watch Megyn Kelly’s accusations against Moriarty below.