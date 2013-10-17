Ever Wanted To See A $10 Million Bra? Then Check Out Victoria’s Secret’s ‘Fantasy Bra’

10.16.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Depending on whom you ask, the government shutdown will have cost the American economy anywhere from $20 billion to ALL OF THE MONEY EVER PRINTED, so it’s good to know that in these dire times that some companies are still operating with focuses on humility and frugality. Victoria’s Secret is not one of those companies, though, as the women’s clothing and lingerie company’s marketing folks gave us a glimpse of this year’s “Fantasy Bra” on Instagram earlier today.

Being modeled by the delightful Candice Swanepoel, the Fantasy Bra consists of approximately 4,200 gemstones, and it will be debuted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on December 10 on CBS. The price tag on such a one-of-a-kind bra? Ten million dollars. So go ahead and add it to your Amazon Wish List and start saving now.

Around The Web

TAGSCANDICE SWANEPOELCBSfantasy braMODELSMORE MONEY THAN GODVICTORIA'S SECRETvictoria's secret fashion show

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP