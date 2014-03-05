Everyone's Favorite 'Spoiled' New Jersey Cheerleader Was Laughed Out Of Court

After not seeing them for five months, Rachel Canning, the 18-year-old New Jersey cheerleader who filed a lawsuit against her parents for not paying her college tuition, reunited with mom and dad in court on Tuesday, and they had the pleasure of hearing a judge say, “Haha, no,” to Rachel’s face. According to ABC News, Judge Peter Bogaard ruled that “that Rachel’s parents do not have to pay her high school tuition after she sued them to cover her schooling and living costs.” He also questioned whether it’s wise to “establish precedent where parents live in fear of establishing rules of the house,” noting it’s a “slippery slope” from Rachel’s case to a “12-year-old [suing] for an Xbox, a 13-year-old [suing] for an iPhone…”

The judge said…that he wished more energy would be spent on reuniting the family than keeping it apart. The young woman laid eyes on her parents for the first time in five months, listening to her lawyer accuse her parents in court of leaving Rachel Canning with nothing and painting the “most disgusting picture of their daughter” to get out of paying her tuition. (Via)

A “phone message” Rachel left for her mother was also made public:

Hi mom just to let you know you’re a real f*cking winner aren’t you you think you’re so cool and you think you caught me throwing up in the bathroom after eating an egg frittatta, yeah sorry that you have problems now and you need to harp on mine because i didn’t and i actually took a sh*t which i really just wanna sh*t all over your face right now because it looks like that anyway, anyway i f*cking hate you and um I’ve written you off so don’t talk to me, don’t do anything I’m blocking you from just about everything, have a nice life, bye mom (Via)

They seem like a happy family.

Banner via Facebook, via ABC News