Everyone's Favorite 'Spoiled' New Jersey Cheerleader Was Laughed Out Of Court

After not seeing them for five months, Rachel Canning, the 18-year-old New Jersey cheerleader who filed a lawsuit against her parents for not paying her college tuition, reunited with mom and dad in court on Tuesday, and they had the pleasure of hearing a judge say, “Haha, no,” to Rachel’s face. According to ABC News, Judge Peter Bogaard ruled that “that Rachel’s parents do not have to pay her high school tuition after she sued them to cover her schooling and living costs.” He also questioned whether it’s wise to “establish precedent where parents live in fear of establishing rules of the house,” noting it’s a “slippery slope” from Rachel’s case to a “12-year-old [suing] for an Xbox, a 13-year-old [suing] for an iPhone…”
The judge said…that he wished more energy would be spent on reuniting the family than keeping it apart. The young woman laid eyes on her parents for the first time in five months, listening to her lawyer accuse her parents in court of leaving Rachel Canning with nothing and painting the “most disgusting picture of their daughter” to get out of paying her tuition. (Via)
A “phone message” Rachel left for her mother was also made public:
Hi mom just to let you know you’re a real f*cking winner aren’t you you think you’re so cool and you think you caught me throwing up in the bathroom after eating an egg frittatta, yeah sorry that you have problems now and you need to harp on mine because i didn’t and i actually took a sh*t which i really just wanna sh*t all over your face right now because it looks like that anyway, anyway i f*cking hate you and um I’ve written you off so don’t talk to me, don’t do anything I’m blocking you from just about everything, have a nice life, bye mom (Via)
To be fair, her parents raised that entitled stupid spoiled whore. Considering their response to the media was anything but "no comment," and that the father took to Facebook to air out the family's dirty laundry, it's not that hard to imagine how. I expect teenagers to act like teenagers; it would be nice if the adults didn't as well.
Her Lawyer was her friends dad, guess where she got the idea to sue.
Her lawyer was her friend's dad, WHOM SHE MOVED IN WITH after the split with her parents.
Parents on Child Support are forced to do this regardless. She def has some issues though..
not after they turn 18…which is how old she is. I think if she had been 16 or 17, they probably would have been ordered to at least pay the remainder of her high school tuition. but she's an adult now that chose to "act like an adult" and move out…so she can't expect, in a legal sense, her parents to financially support her education anymore.
I agree with the decision, but often colleges will calculate aid packages based on the parents' expected contribution without taking into account whether or not the parent refuses to contribute. It's a fucked up system.
This isn't officially over yet. While the judge may have balked at the idea of her parents paying her high school tuition, he delayed the ruling on whether they must pay her college tuition. The drama within that family is rather common now, including my own extended family. I am happy to read that the court gave appropriate initial response to her attempt to involve the government in a private family conflict. However, this wasn't exactly laughed out of court as the title says and there is another hearing scheduled which already lends more credibility than this case should have. I still think the overall lawsuit will fail, but regardless of the outcome I believe that in the future a similar case will succeed.
I’m a bit shocked about the high school tuition thing. I mean, the school absolutely has a contract with the parents, right, not the recently turned 18 student?
As for the slippery slope bit, I expect better from a judge (though I don’t know why, honestly). There are miles of difference between a kid suing over anything they want and a case in which a “fund” exists specifically for that purpose.
The spoiled little shit can still go to public school for free. She feels entitled to the private public school.
Which surely isn’t the point.
Actually the Judge said, after making those comments, that (and I'm paraphrasing) of course THIS situation raises higher and more serious concerns, but he just wanted everyone to be mindful of this situation as they go forward. I believe setting up another court date was for each side to show a more complete picture of their sides. This all goes back to justifying a complete divorce from this girl and her family, which could lead to her not having to rely on her family for student loans, schooling fee, etc. etc. (there is a president to disconnect ones self from their family, but it takes proper channels to do so)
