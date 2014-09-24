Everything We Know About Season Three Of ‘Arrow’

It’s almost time for one of the best cult shows on TV to be back in the game. Yes, Arrow arrives October 8th, and we’re excited. Especially because season three looks to be particularly a hoot. Here’s everything we know.
The Plot In A Nutshell
Ollie Queen spends five years on an island and when he returns, he becomes a vigilante righting the wrongs committed by a vast conspiracy. As to which one, really, pick one, so far he’s had two to deal with. Along with walking badass Diggle and the adorable Felicity, plus some underwear model in a hoodie, he fights crime, assassins, supervillains, mobsters… really pretty much anything he can put an arrow into.
At the end of last season, he defeated Deathstroke and the cancellation curse that haunts Summer Glau, finally let Felicity put the moves on him, and revealed that he actually didn’t spend five years on that island. However, his mother’s dead, his company is in shambles, and his sister Thea ran off to live with her real dad, a vicious assassin who plans to train her to murder people. Which, actually, is a great improvement for her character.
Hey, Nobody Died!
I have to admit, I seriously thought this show was going to kill at least one major character last season, because it was jammed full of characters. But everybody, even Quentin with his case of Sudden Dramatic Blood-From-The-Mouth Syndrome, is featured in the trailers and made it out alive. And, in fact, everybody’s back, too, from fan favorite Black Canary to running joke Laurel Lance.
That said, it’s pretty clear not everybody is in a great place when the series starts. And there are lots of new characters in the mix.
Good Guys And Bad Guys
Taking a cue from The Flash, Arrow is jam-packed with new characters this season. True, the show wasn’t shy about pulling scrubs from the archives and retooling them into something actually interesting, but this season is packed.
First, and most relevantly, there’s Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, the new owner of Queen Consolidated and somebody who will vie with Ollie for Felicity’s affections. Let’s see, a handsome rich guy who can keep up with her intellect versus a dude who lies to her constantly and turns her down for dumb reasons. Oh, and he can shrink, since he’s also the superhero The Atom, to get at those hard-to-reach places. Sorry, Ollie, you’re screwed.
The main bad guy will be Ra’s Al Ghul, who you might remember as a Batman villain, and who’ll be portrayed by a rugby player. Considering Ra’s has a group called the League of Assassins at his beck and call, and his daughter pines for Black Canary, this will probably not end well for Starling City.
Meanwhile, on Flashback Island, there is no more Flashback Island! Instead we’re going to Hong Kong, for the flashbacks, and running into notable DC hero Katana and her husband. Of note: Katana becomes a superhero after her husband gets bumped off, so don’t get too attached. We’ll also likely learn more about amoral government organization ARGUS, who Ollie has ties to as they’re the ones who got him off that rock in the first place.
Should I Watch?
That’s an unreserved yes. Arrow is what you look for in a cult show; a little comedy, a little action, some great cast members like Emily Bett Rickards and David Ramsey, and a plot that’s just elaborate enough to be fun without being dumb. Also hopefully they find a use for Laurel this season. Hey, it could happen!
The show I’ve been looking forward to most this summer.
“Oh, and he can shrink,”
I don’t think that’s a plus Dan.
I’ll give this to Mark Millar, he had a point about Ant-Man in The Ultimates.
You call Deathstroke plunging a sword straight through Mrs. Queen “not killing a major character?”
I’ll believe she’s dead when the show’s canceled, at this point. Malcolm got impaled and he’s all better.
I hope there’s minimal Black Canary this year. That actress is terrible and can’t close her lips *glass shatters for anyone that hadn’t noticed*
That being said, this season looks to be awesome.
Here’s what should happen, Laurel dies tragically due to something that she completely brings on herself and in a bit of completely misplaced respect for her sister Sara changes her name to Dinah Laurel Lance but goes by Dinah so the good Black Canary stays on the show and the comic purists can shut the fuck up about it.
Don’t forget Brother Blood’s fate.
I’m going to try and join the convo on Tuesdays this time around. Last season, I would watch on my DVR and then come read the liveblog a few days later. You guys are pretty funny…
Waaaaait… How you gonna write, “His mother’s dead,” and then, “Nobody died last season?” His MOTHER died last season!
I missed Penguin’s comment, but I agree.
Like I said above: I don’t buy it. This show has walked back every death so far.
@Dan Seitz tell that to Tommy.
The one character I actually wish they’d bring back… either as a Red Hood type villain/hero or an essential cameo when Flash eventually goes back in time.
@BurnsyFan66 Hell, they already brought him back as a hallucination. I guarantee you halfway through season three, Thea gets in a fight with a mysterious masked assassin, off comes the mask, and SURPRISE!
@Dan Seitz not gonna happen.
I agree with you, if they brought back Malcolm Merlyn, then anybody’s fair game. But I think Tommy’s death was more meaningful and had more impact on all the characters then anybody else (even Ma Queen).
Yes, he appeared as a hallucination, but that was just fan service. A small cameo. Just to quiet the Tommyholics (like me) clamoring to bring him back. I think we’re far enough removed at this point where they don’t feel the need to bring him back.
Tommy’s gone. Don’t tell me he’s coming back. I need to start the grieving process.
That’s another major plot point Danny Boy missed… Thea gets a haircut this season!!!
Looks kinda like Kaley Cuoco, except really HOT.
The Arrow post-mortem’s on gamma squad are the best stuff on this site. Very much looking forward to new Arrow.
I figured out a use for Laurel awhile ago. Luckily, I get released in two weeks, so I’ll finally be able to get started!