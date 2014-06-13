Alien Abductions Abound In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Green Lantern: New Guardians’ #32

#DC Comics
Senior Contributor
06.13.14
The Guardians, in addition to looking like what happened when Billy Quizboy hooked up with a Smurf, are among the most powerful creatures in the DC universe. They’re more than capable of destroying cities, planets, even galaxies. And they might have met their match in our exclusive preview of Green Lantern: New Guardians #32.

New Guardians follows Kyle Rayner, the White Lantern, and his posse of Guardians he rescued (it’s complicated). Rayner’s job is to figure out what he stands for in a universe full of moral grays when he’s quite literally a beacon of hope.

Oh, and he also has to solve some of the nastier problems of the DCU, as our exclusive preview shows…

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSexclusivesGREEN LANTERNgreen lantern new guardianspreviews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP