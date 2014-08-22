See The Game Come To Life In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Infinite Crisis: Fight For The Multiverse!’

Everybody likes hero fights, a concept on which the MOBA Infinite Crisis: Fight For The Multiverse was based. And the only thing comics nerds enjoy more is stories where all their favorite characters fight, hence why Dan Abnett was unleashed on the game.

Abnett may be a familiar name: He’s best known right now for his work on Guardians of The Galaxy, but he’s also worked on a multitude of other books, such as DC’s own The New Deadwardians. But he’s also good at superheroics, of course, and the next chapter of the digital comic based on the Infinite Crisis game is a fun, multiversal read. See for yourself…