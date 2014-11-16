Exclusive: See What’s Next For Grant Morrison’s ‘Multiversity’

Senior Contributor
11.16.14 3 Comments

As comics fans know, Grant Morrison has been taking the grand tour of DC continuity, exploring various concepts and ideas from pulp heroics to celebrity gossip. So what’s next in the Multiversity? Nazis.

As an exclusive from DC, here’s the covers and solicits for the next book, The Multiversity: Mastermen, as well as the director’s cut for The Multiversity #1.

THE MULTIVERSITY: MASTERMEN #1
Written by GRANT MORRISON
Art and cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS
1:10 B&W Variant cover by JIM LEE
1:25 Variant cover by AARON KUDER
1:50 Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE
1:100 Variant cover by GRANT MORRISON
On sale FEBRUARY 18 • 48 pg, FC, $4.99 US • RATED T
Superstar writer Grant Morrison joins legendary artist Jim Lee on Earth-10 for one of the most dynamic, action-packed issues of this entire world-shattering series – THE MULTIVERSITY: MASTERMEN!
Imagine a world where the Nazis not only won World War II but went on to direct world culture for the next 60 years with the help of an orphaned, alien super-weapon known as Overman! But hope is not lost! Rising from the ashes of oppression are a diverse band of heroes raging against the fascist regime – a band of heroes known as THE FREEDOM FIGHTERS!
What nightmarish parallel worlds haunt the dreams of Overman? Who is the mysterious figure called Uncle Sam? And when the dust settles, will the actions of Phantom Lady, Black Condor, Human Bomb, Doll Man and The Ray be enough to stop Leatherwing, Blitzen and the other “heroes” of Earth-X?
Learn all this and more in this exciting issue that acts as chapter seven of the critically acclaimed MULTIVERSITY storyline.

THE MULTIVERSITY DIRECTOR’S CUT #1
Written by GRANT MORRISON
Art and cover by IVAN REIS
On sale FEBRUARY 25• 64 pg, FC, $9.99 US • RATED T
The first monumental issue of THE MULTIVERSITY is back in this new Director’s Cut Edition, presenting Ivan Reis’s pencil artwork! This special comes polybagged with a 26.5” x 30.5” version of the sensational Map of the Multiverse poster, designed by Rian Hughes from Grant Morrison’s notes! Also included are preliminary character designs by Morrison and Reis, and more!

