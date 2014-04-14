Exclusive: The Cover Of ‘Batman Eternal’ #13 Shows Things Aren’t Going Well For Jim Gordon

At the end of Batman Eternal #1, Jim Gordon appears to both shoot an unarmed man and cause a massive train accident as the end result of shooting an unarmed man. So things aren’t aren’t going well… and if our exclusive reveal of the cover to Batman Eternal #13 is any evidence, they’re about to get a lot worse.



Batman Eternal is, of course, DC’s wallet-busting new weekly series starring Batman and involving the entire Batbook team as they deliver stories about the various lives and careers surrounding Batman… and as Gotham comes closer and closer to burning to the ground. As for Gordon’s end of things, well, the cover really says it all:

Yep, Jim Gordon goes to jail. And how, precisely, is that working out for him? DC’s solicit copy for the book has a clue:

A demon from Jim Gordon’s past comes to haunt him in Blackgate while the Gang War threatens to rip Gotham City apart! Can Jason Bard keep the order without coming head to head with Batman himself?

Yeah… not sounding great for Gordon. This arrives July 2nd.

Also of interest is the next Vertigo Quarterly, Magenta. Featuring stories from Pete Milligan, Fabio Moon, Rian Hughes, Annie Mok, Rachel Deering and more, and with art from Moon, Hughes, Nathan Fox, Matteo Scalero, Carla Berrocal and others, it promises to be a fairly exciting collection of edgier comics. Keep an eye out for this cover July 30th: