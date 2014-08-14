An Extra Just Leaked The Beginning And End Of ‘Batman V Superman’

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice is under fairly tight wraps, but it’s a big production, and there’s only so much you can do to plug leaks. And the current rumors are fairly interesting, to say the least. Potential spoilers below!
Let’s start with the beginning of the movie, which is pretty much completely confirmed by what we’ve already heard. According to this extra, the opening of the movie is Batman running through Metropolis, trying to get to Wayne Tower. That would line up with what we’ve seen so far, namely Batfleck rescuing a little girl and the utter destruction of Detroit beyond that inflicted on it by city government. And really, it’s not a surprise; Batman has to want to put spiked boot to Kryptonian ass for this movie to have a plot, and seeing the destruction on the ground would probably do it.
What’s really interesting is what happens at the end of the movie, according to Cinemablend:
…there is a scene featuring Batman breaking into Lexcorp to steal Kryptonite. While rooting around in Lexcorp, it is revealed that the corrupt criminal corporation “had somehow gotten ahold of General Zod’s body.” And gotten ahold of some Kryptonite, as well, which will have to be explained.
It makes a degree of sense; Zod was a walking bomb, so the military probably wanted to hire somebody to make sure that burying him wouldn’t be enormously dangerous. We actually have no idea what dead Kryptonians can do to the environment, long term. Where does all that solar energy they stored go? Do they leak radiation into the soil? Explode? Return from the dead as zombies?
Still, this being Luthor, we doubt he’s up to anything good. In the comics, Luthor tends to try to clone Superman, resulting in Bizarro. Here I suspect instead he’s going to wind up in a robot or something as a plot hook for Man of Steel 2, although a Solomon Grundy-esque foe is a possibility as well.
This isn’t confirmed, so treat it with a grain of salt, but it’s not completely absurd. Now, dueling Aquaman scripts? That’s just crazy.
An Extra Just… got fired.
Eh, if he’s a day player, and he probably is, he already got fired.
Being fired from a position of minimum wage isn’t a big deal for many people. i know. i was an extra once, for a crappy movie called Juwanna Man. I was a bartender and a waiter in the restaurant scene. 14 hour days, minimum wage, no big deal. You’re lucky if you’re not edited out.
I wish Batman would make an exception to the rule about not killing just this one time.
From now on every ticket Zack Snyder sells is on the Bat’s head.
Here, let me leak the whole movie: It starts out sucking, it ends sucking, there is a whole lot of sucking in between.
I hear there’s a part where it blows.
Sounds like you got your dream jobs.
If this is legit, my theory then is that Luthor will probably create Doomsday using the remains of Zod’s body.
I just hope to see Darkseid at some point.
I feel like the only person in the world that wasn’t all LOL BATFLECK about his casting. Honestly, I don’t care about this movie if it’s going to be anything like Man Of Steel, but I like Ben Affleck enough to be intrigued by his protrayal of Bruce Wayne. As for his portrayal of Batman, I dunno. Nobody in live action has ever particularly impressed me under the cowl. As good an actor as Bale is I pretty much preferred the concept and existance of Batman over anything he ever actually did on screen. So whatever. We’ll see I guess.
I actually like the casting. I just also like calling him Batfleck.
I’m pro Batfleck! I think Bale did a great job as both(even with the voice) and i think Ben will too. I was however disappointed superman is in this movie.
I’m pro Batfleck as well. I think he’s a fantastic actor, and any problems will more than likely be with the script. Based on pure casting, I’d say he’s top 3.
I’m jumping on the pro Batflek train as well I believe he’ll be good and if he plays Bruce like a smarmy douche he’ll totally rock it.
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman on the other hand… I hope she’s good. That’s all I’m gonna say about that
I think this movie’s most likely going to suck long and hard….but I don’t think it will be because of Ben Affleck. His acting has come a long way since Daredevil. If anything I think he might be the one bright spot in an otherwise shitty, bloated, hyperactive FX blur of a movie.
I finally watched Man of Steel the other day. That movie was painfulto sit through and I didn’t care about any of those characters. I think I started reading a book at one point. If DC is really going to put their movie future in Zack Snyder’s hands they are in huge trouble. Mind you , I saw Guardians of the Galaxy and Rise of the Planet of the Apes recently and i I cared more about a raccoon, an ape and a talking tree more than I did Clark Kent.
Sorry ,lots of typos
But why would Batfleck be trying to get Kryptonite at the end of the flick? I thought the assumption was always that Supes and Bats would be buds by the end to set up Justice League.
Because even when Superman and Batman are friends, Batman still wants to be sure he can take Superman down if need be.
Batman (in the comics) has always had stocks of whatever the weaknesses are of all the Justice League members in case they go rogue.
He also knocked out Green Lantern (Guy Gardner edition) with one punch.
There have been some great Justice League story arcs based on this.
Batman always has a contingency plan. I bet Alfred has punched many a supermodel in the stomach to ensure no bat-bastards were born seeking child support payments.