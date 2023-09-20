Randolph White Missing F-35 Impression
WBTW
Viral

Local News Strikes Again: Please Watch This Man’s Delightful Recreation Of The Missing F-35’s Crash Landing

Welcome to the Internet Hall of Fame, Randolph White.

After authorities finally discovered the crash site for a missing F-35 fighter jet that inexplicably vanished for 24 hours after its pilot was ejected, the local news caught up with a South Carolina man who reportedly heard the crash. More importantly, the man identified as White offered up his recreation of the sound he heard, and it’s one for the ages.

We’d try to put White’s impression of the F-35 crash in words, but it just won’t do it justice. You can listen for yourself below and hear White’s decision to chalk the whole thing up to a “meteorite” before going about his day like nothing even happened:

As for the details of the crash, that still remains a mystery. The pilot was safely ejected into a backyard in Charlotte, but the fighter jet was nowhere to be found. The military asked the public for their help in locating the war machine, and it took roughly 24 hours before a possible crash site was found.

Via NBC News:

The debris was discovered about two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston. The base sparked international headlines Sunday after it put out a request on social media for “any information” that might help locate the aircraft, an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, which comes with a price tag of about $80 million.

The air base had said it was working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to “locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap” Sunday afternoon.

Apparently, you can just lose a fighter jet like a set of keys. Good to know. In the meantime, social media is having an absolute field day with White’s hilarious recreation of the crash.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via CJ Fogler on Twitter)

×