Mythic Quest stunned fans with its decision to give actor F. Murray Abraham the boot over a year ago but recently the world learned more about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Abraham’s ousting.

According to a recent Rolling Stone report, The White Lotus star was fired from the Apple TV+ series after two sexual misconduct allegations. After the first complaint, producers warned Abraham to stay away from some of the show’s actresses. The second complaint of alleged misconduct was brought to creator Rob McElhenney, who then had the actor written out of the upcoming season. Though none of the cast or crew have elaborated further on Abraham’s behavior and the uncomfortable environment it created on set, the Oscar winner has now come forward to issue an apology for his action.

In a statement released to People, Entertainment Weekly, and a few other outlets, Abraham offered an apology and claimed that his offending behavior involved off-color humor and not anything more than that.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology. Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result, lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Murray bounced back from the firing with a role on season two of HBO’s The White Lotus where he played Bert Di Grasso, a problematic vacationing patriarch whose sexist attitudes caused conflict within his own family. Murray, along with the rest of the cast, received a SAG award earlier this year for his work on the show.

(Via Page Six)