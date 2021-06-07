C.W. Longbottom is… So many words come to mind when considering the Mythic Quest character portrayed by F. Murray Abraham. A lush? Inappropriate? Foolishly inflated ego? A writer. But while his presence has been highly additive to a show that continues to showcase the depth of its ensemble and the emotional evolution of those characters in season 2, the whys of C.W.’s personality had not been truly explored until last week’s episode, the aptly titled, “Backstory!”

Set in the 1970s, the episode begins when a young C.W. (played by Silicon Valley‘s Josh Brener) begins work at a sci-fi magazine as a grunt copy editor who dreams of getting published. An alliance quickly forms between C.W. and two other new hires — A.E. Goldsmith (Shelley Hennig) and Peter Cromwell (Michael Cassidy) as they lean on each other for advice on how to revise their stories. But soon, jealousy and ego get in the way as a C.W. misses out on a chance to let A.E. know he has feelings for her and to learn from the feedback he gets from sci-fi legend Isaac Asimov. All of this opens a really interesting window into C.W., the lengths he’ll go to play the game, and the chip on his shoulder that drives him.

“I think they were so smart to key in on this moment of this character who is, in many situations, comic relief,” says Brener before giving a fuller breakdown of the episode and discussing the hand writer Craig Mazin had in shaping his performance. “Great punchlines, over-the-top character traits, and [they] go, ‘but what really makes him tick? How did he become this barely functioning mess of an alcoholic?’ And Craig Mazin, who wrote the episode, is a genius, and some of the most wonderful things that he wrote are in the stage directions and action lines of the episode. He so gets into the head of young C.W., of Carl, and how that internal ambition and drive lead him down a path that has him turn his back on his friends and put himself first, and do something deeply unethical in service of his own ambition.”

Brener gives credit to series star, co-creator, and episode director Rob McElhenney and the set and costume designers that helped ground him in the era as well before joking that Mazin and Abraham did the “hard work” by way of the script and all Abraham had established previously. But gracious and deserved compliments aside, it’s his portrayal of a young C.W. that truly sells the connection to everything we’ve seen from the character so far. That look in his eyes — confusion, scorn — and an air about him that makes it seem like he thinks he’s above everyone he encounters. Brener deserves some credit for those choices, but also for resisting the pull to do a lazy impression of Abraham.

“One thing I knew for sure, was that I was not going to do anything better or anywhere near as good as F. Murray Abraham was going to do it, so doing an imitation was out of the question because I would not be capable of holding a candle to his C.W.,” Brener said. “The only option was to do a different version that was suggestive of or could be an antecedent. I worked with Rob, who directed the episode beautifully, to calibrate how much to suggest, how much to pull back on it, where are those moments where he starts as a slightly rawer, more vulnerable person and then hardens into that pompous ass.”

So many words come toddling out of my mouth when talking with Abraham about the pompous ass that is his character and why he never fully put down the pen and gave up despite the rejections and setbacks we see in the episode. It’s something Abraham admires in C.W. and connects with. But is it stubbornness?

“It’s more than stubbornness,” Abraham says. “What is it that sustains us? There’s another element that no one really discusses. It’s almost something you can’t describe to someone who doesn’t have it. It’s that thing that drives us, no matter what losses we [actors, writers, artists] go through.”

In part, Abraham is talking about rejections and reviews. As he says, he’s endured “quite a few” reviews that are “horrendous” and several that are great, but he adds emphatically, “they’re just setbacks. And they hurt like hell, but they don’t fucking stop me.”

Drawing a line between C.W. and what might be Abraham’s most famous role, his Oscar-winning turn in Amadeus as Antonio Salieri, may not seem like an obvious move on the surface. For one thing, C.W. would never go so far as to own the title of “patron saint of mediocrity,” but Abraham sees some level of similarity in their determination amidst rejection. And he’s spot on.

“The first time we meet Salieri, when he’s in the nuthouse, what is he doing, after all the shit he’s gone through, all the rejection, all of the shame? He’s composing,” Abraham said. “I mean, that’s a wonderful, wonderful moment. It’s never been really pointed out, but I love him for that.”

Is it madness, then? Is it a habit or unfading entitlement to have your art be experienced?

“It’s a fucking madness, “Abraham says. “These are very delicate things, the thing of entitlement. ‘I know I’m good. I know I’m great. Why doesn’t everybody else see that?'”

Brener sees that madness and creative entitlement in C.W. as well.

“I think he crafted a self-image that, no matter what, he is unwilling to relinquish,” Brener said. “You are 100% sure of who you are and are unwilling to change or allow in any other version of yourself. Everybody has to be wrong. That’s the only possibility, is that everybody doesn’t see who you actually are, so you just keep insisting upon and insisting upon it until it’s true. That seems to be what C.W. does, is that he, through brute force, just makes it so by whatever means necessary.”