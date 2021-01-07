Donald Trump practically lives to Tweet. It’s probably the single activity that he’s done most over the past four years, and no one can disprove that idea. It’s his favorite communication mode, by which he attacks rivals and disseminates conspiracy theories, often with all-caps rants. Well, he can’t tweet right now because Twitter suspended him for praising his rioting supporters (after he incited them toward an insurrection), and Facebook isn’t allowing him to post there for at least two weeks either. By power of the latter, he’ll also be blocked from Instagram. As Trump himself would say, “Sad!”

This will at least cover the remaining days until Trump leaves office, and after that, who knows? Twitter and Facebook could ban him forever. An easily embeddable tweet breaks the Facebook news while stressing, “We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/JkyGOTYB1Z — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” wrote Mark Zuckerberg. “We are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Too little and too late from social media platforms? Perhaps. But at least Trump’s video expressing “love” for his terrorist mob has been deleted from Twitter, along with a Wednesday afternoon tweet that claimed a “landslide” victory had been stolen from him.

And so, Dan Scavino, White House director of social media, posted a semi-concession statement from Trump on Twitter, who declared that “[e]ven though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”