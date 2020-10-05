President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis led to a series of weekend spectacles, including one in which he risked the health of Secret Service members to take an outside jaunt outside Walter Reed like he’s in North Korea. As Dan Rather summed up on Twitter, “Covid motorcades, signing blank papers, and tear gas walks to a church: the tragedy of Donald Trump’s photo ops.” No matter what side you’re coming at these developments from, this has been a truly exhausting weekend for the American people.

Fast-forward to Monday morning, and it sure looks like it’s been a long weekend for POTUS as well. He’s on steroid treatment to combat the virus, and it’s clear that he’s experiencing side effects. Yes, the president is literally tweeting on steroids. As a result, he is Hulking out on Twitter, which explains why “ROID RAGE” is sitting in the sidebar. It is… something, and as writer Amee Vanderpool observed, “The last time I took steroids was in March for Covid. I ripped a t-shirt off of my body from the neck down because the material was scratchy and irritating my skin.”

That’s a perfectly apt explanation for the seventeen all-caps tweets that Trump unloaded within one hour. He’s letting the rage fly with tweets like “SPACE FORCE, VOTE!” along with entries for the 2nd Amendment and religious liberty. The tweet that launched the avalanche ended with, “[R]emember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SPACE FORCE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

This healthcare entry is truly baffling, considering that Trump’s enjoying taxpayer-funded healthcare for an infection that he acquired after calling it a hoax.

BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

And like The Terminator, he did not stop.

STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

LAW & ORDER. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

401(K). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PRO LIFE! VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

It’s not even 10:00am EST yet, so watch out, America. Someone’s got the rage of the ‘roids, and no one has taken away the phone charger (yet).