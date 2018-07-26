This Guy Spent Two Hours Savagely Trolling His Would-Be Facebook Scammer

#Facebook
News & Culture Writer
07.26.18

Shutterstock

Online scammers are not known for being terribly bright when it comes to their scamming tactics. Good for us, bad for them. (But also, don’t scam people?) Anyone offering you something for nothing, but then wants monetary compensation for offering you something for nothing, is probably up to no good.

So that’s why, when a dude named Tom Sheerin living in the UK got a Facebook message from a stranger alluding to some “winnings” headed his way, he quickly saw through the ruse. However instead of just immediately shutting him down or blocking him like most people would do, Sheerin decided to have a little bit of fun with his would be scammer, in an exchange that ended up lasting over two hours.

To add insult to the injury of wasting the would-be scammer’s precious time, Sheerin screenshot the entire conversation and publicly posted it to Facebook, so other people could laugh at his expense.

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGSFacebookscams

