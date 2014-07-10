Meme Watch: Song Lyrics Finally Get A Much-Needed Fact Check

Have you ever been listening to a song with a great beat, only to have it ruined for you forever upon realizing one of the lyrics is unforgettably flawed? Emmanuel Hudson knows that feeling, and he’s made a funny series of rap lyric reaction pictures to point out the ridiculousness in certain lines of popular songs.

He kicked it off with an Instagram video on Monday, wherein he questioned a confusing Nikki Minaj lyric. Hudson took a screencap from the video and turned it into an image macro, correcting other rap lyrics that just don’t make sense. Not since the Rap Graphs roundup have I had this much fun analyzing rap lyrics.

Some of our favorites among Emmanuel Hudson’s rap corrections are collected below, with more available at his Instagram. Thanks to Brain Confetti for the assist.