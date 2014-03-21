15 Fascinating Facts About HBO’s ‘Deadwood’ In Honor Of The 10th Anniversary Of Its Premiere

HBO’s Deadwood premiered on on March 21, 2004 and left us way too early on August 27, 2006, after just 36 episodes. There was supposed to be a fourth season, but the mediocre ratings didn’t justify the expense, and HBO cancelled it. Efforts to bring back a shortened fourth season or a two-hour wrap up film never materialized, but for three seasons, Deadwood was groundbreaking television, not just for the lavish production values and incredibly performances, but for the language created by David Milch. It was a phenomenal series that elevated the stature of many actors and actresses who are still considered some of the best character actors around, and there’s hardly anyone in this case who we still don’t’ see regularly on our television sets.
In honor of its 10th Anniversary, I thought we’d take a look back at some interesting facts, not just about the show, but about the town of Deadwood, and the real-life people who inspired David Milch’s characters.
1. It’s not the best reason to watch Deadwood, but it’s a pretty good one: The word “f*ck” is used 2,980 times during the series (or 1.6 “f*cks” per minute). I can only imagine how many times the word “c*cksucker” is used.
2. There are so many brilliant characters actors in Deadwood, one of which is Jim Beaver, who played Ellsworth. The character of Ellsworth didn’t actually have a first name for a long time, and when they finally decided upon one, Jim Beaver chose Whitney, after Whitney Ellsworth, the producer of 1952’s Adventures in Superman with George Reeves (Jim Beaver is such a huge George Reeves nut, he served as a consultant on Ben Affleck’s Hollywoodland).
3. The Deadwood pilot was directed by Walter Hill, best known as the director of Warriors and Another 48 Hours, as well as the screenwriter behind Aliens. Hill won a Directing Emmy for the episode. Interestingly, before Walter Hill signed on, David Fincher had been attached to direct the pilot.
4. Below is the real-life Bullock Hotel, which was built by Seth Bullock, the lawmen and hardware store owner played by Timothy Olyphant. That hotel still stands today.
5. Seth Bullock hailed from Canada originally and married his wife Martha (played by Anna Gunn) in Salt Lake City, before they moved to Deadwood. As in the series, Martha left to live with her mother while Bullock tamed the violence in Deadwood. Interestingly, however, although Bullock witnessed Wild Bill Hickock walk into Deadwood in the series, Bullock didn’t actually move to Deadwood until the day before Wild Bill Hickok was shot dead. In fact, it’s unlikely they ever met.
6. As the series suggested, Jack McCall (Garret Dillahunt) shot Wild Bill Hickok. Why? In real life, because McCall felt insulted after Hickok beat him in a game of poker and then offered him some money to eat. However, during his first trial for the murder of Hickok, McCall claimed that he shot him because Wild Bill had killed his brother. McCall was found not guilty. However, the trial was thrown out because it took place in Indian Territory, and in the second trial, McCall was found guilty and hanged to death. Truth was, McCall never even had a brother.
7. The real life Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) was actually a much worse figure than the character on the HBO series. He lured women into Deadwood with the promise of good jobs as stage performers, only to turn them into sex slaves. He abused the hell out of them. After his saloon burned down for the third time, Swearengen finally left Deadwood penniless. He was killed trying to hitch a ride to Colorado.
8. If you’re curious about the fate of Seth and Martha Bullock, the lived very long lives (Seth died of cancer at the age of 70, while Martha lived to the ripe old age of 88) and were pillars of their community. In fact, Martha helped to have the Deadwood library built. Seth Bullock was actually friends with Theodore Roosevelt (and even rode in his 1905 inauguration), and unlike the Justified character that Timothy Olyphant plays, Seth Bullock never actually killed anyone. You’ll also be glad to know that Seth Bullock never had an affair with Alma Garrett, as she didn’t actually exist (and it’s unlikely that Seth Bullock would have ever cheated on his wife, anyway).
9. When the amazing John Hawkes, who plays Sol Star in Deadwood, told David Milch that he was not Jewish, Milch responded as such, according to Hawkes: “David asked me, ‘Have you ever felt shame or sadness or ostracized?’ I said, ‘Every day.’ And David said, ‘Then you’re Jewish.'”
10. Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) played two characters in Deadwood, Jack McCall (who shot and killed Wild Bill Hickok), and Francis Wolcott, an employee of George Hearst. However, Dillahunt originally auditioned to play Bullock, and after he failed to land that role, he was also nearly cast as George Hearst, a role that eventually went to Gerald McRaney.
11. Fourteen members of the Deadwood cast have also starred in Sons of Anarchy, so far. Ten Deadwood actors have appeared on Justified. Ian McShane also had a role in American Horror Story. Basically, FX is where Deadwood actors go to get work these days.
12. In real life, the two two favorite shows of Ian McShane, who plays Al Swearengen, are Family Guy and The Simpsons because they, as he said, “tell you what’s happening in the world. Best shows on television.”
13. I know I mention it every time I talk about W. Earl Brown, but someone new is amazed by this fact every time, so I feel an obligation to remind everyone that Brown — who played Dan Dority in Deadwood — also played Warren in There’s Something About Mary.
14. During this period in Deadwood history, there was so much gold that the average miner brought home $25 in gold per day. As a result, everything was incredibly expensive: A dozen eggs in 1876 Deadwood cost as much then as they do now (several dollars), and it was not uncommon for the miners to spend all their money by the end of each day on food, alcohol, gambling, and prostitutes. Deadwood at the time, however, was not a good place to find a wife: Men outnumbered women upwards of 200-1.
15. Finally, you have not truly lived until you’ve seen a Deadwood gag reel. The one below is from Season 3, and Ian McShane absolutely owns it. He is tremendous (skip past the first one minute, which is a silly Facts of Life mash-up).
Source: Wikipedia, Legends of America, Jewish America, IMDB, BH Pioneer
That scarf, tho.
Anna Gunn looks pretty good there, though.
Still my favorite show ever. It’s about time to break out the DVDs again.
I recently played The Last of Us and W. Earl Browns performance in that game made me want to see everything hes ever been in. I was shocked when I found out he was Warren in TSAM. Now finding out he was in Deadwood i feel compelled to binge watch it this weekend.
I see him and think he’s Meat Loaf now, he was so gawdammed Meat Loaf in an otherwise ordinary biopic.
It’s still a shame that the show never got the ending it deserved.
which is “everything burns to the ground” if we follow history
You got to admit, that would have been great to see in the final episode.
“I can only imagine how many times the word “c*cksucker” is used.”
Yes, but how many times is “Swearngen…Cocksukuh!!!” said. That’s all I care about. I still mutter that under my breath 2-3 times a day.
From the creator of Deadwood come “John From Cincinnati”. Well, since Deadwood is so good clearly this new show will be worth my time.
A decision I still regret.
Not only is the Bullock Hotel still standing, but it rumored to be haunted by Bullock himself. If one believes such things. Either way, it’s a pretty awesome place. C*cksuckers.
I like the “Ian McShake” tag. It sounds like an awesome McDonald’s tie-in.
I think it’s hysterical that when mentioning Walter Hill, Dustin lists Another 48 Hours as one of his notable credits. Instead of, you know, just 48 Hours.
Loved this show, but Garrett Dillahunt playing two different characters was bizarre, and came close to destroying my suspension of disbelief.
I had no idea until a few minutes ago they were the same actor. All I remember was that scene where Wild Bill told McCall he had a cunt mouth but he didn’t care as long as they were playing poker. awesome.
To be fair, I didn’t watch while it was on. I binge-watched it a couple years later, which is why it may have been easier for me to notice.
It was a cunt eye. It was droopy and hooded.
Why does nobody ever mention that Garret Dillahunt also played ‘Crop-Ear’?
I know he wasn’t credited but surely I’m not the only person who recognised him instantly in that role.
C’mon Netflix, get on the case….
HBO will never give netflix rights to their programming.
Especially not with HBOGo out there.
The real Al Swearengen actually died in a Denver street, not hopping a ride to Colorado. [www.bhpioneer.com]
Amazing series. Ian McShane really needs to be on Justified for the last season, even if its just to show up and call Raylan a cocksucker.
@bhammer100 YES!!!
They need to make it happen. One of the biggest western genre tropes is the Englishman as the big bad. Justified hasn’t hit that yet. It would be a great way to wrap up both shows.
…and I kind of want Kristen Bell to show up and get punched in the face. No disrespect to her.
So have Justified do to Kristen Bell what Deadwood did to Bell. Nice.
@bhammer: It’s been said before (on this site for sure), but you can’t go wrong wishing McShane would show up on the last season of Justified. And just to call Raylan a cocksucker? Yeah, that would almost make up for this great series never having a proper ending.
Ian McShane is a national treasure.
INTERnational!
Isn’t saying that Walter Hill is “best known as the director of Warriors and Another 48 Hours” sort of like saying Steven Spielberg is best known as the director of Jaws and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom or The Lost World: Jurassic Park?
How is naked Nick Offerman as a Gem saloon patron NOT part of this fun!? Thanks for making my morning with the gag reel though!
My thoughts, exactly.
DANG! I thought I was going to be cool for mentioning this! Naked and drunk!
So I just started watching Deadwood a couple of weeks ago, and you blew my mind with that Dan Dority thing. Really, im picking my fucking brains up off the floor and jamming them back into my cocksucking head right now.
I can’t believe HBO cancelled it for lack of viewership. Cocksuckers.
I had heard rumors for years that it was cancelled because Milch was a freak who got bored with writing the show and immediately started on writing about that surfer dude show that was immediately cancelled. I was really happy to hear that he was just as bummed as I was.
Character/real person-wise I want to know if it was just made up for the show that Seth Bullock married his brother’s widow.
It was also cancelled because it went way over budget on the regular.
Milch is a guy who will rewrite half a script overnight and add days to the schedule.
C*cksuckers, all of them.
My bicycle masters boardwalk and quagmire with aplomb!
Those that doubt me, suck cock by choice!
20 years late to make my college yearbook quote…
Holy shit. I did not know #13. That blows my mind.
I really wish Luck would’ve went on longer, such a great cast.
Psych had a western themed episode where Brom Garret had a show down with Whitney Ellsworth over gold… It also had Harry Manning playing a sheriff in it as well.
The fact that Brom Garrett became a cop on Psych still amuses me endlessly.
Welp….(*Starts episode 1 of Deadwood*)
I demand IMMEDIATE RETRACTION OF AND REPARATIONS FOR the “McShake” tag, cocksucker. Learn to proof your fucking work before you post – Merrick never would have made such a dangerous mistake.
I miss that guy.
I’d settle for a ten-minute episode that wraps things up at this point. It would feature the entire cast looking at the Bella Union as it burns down in slow motion, then Ian MacShane just says “fucking cunt whore cocksucking town”. Fade to black.
I will miss Deadwood as long as I live.
I swear I was Calamity Jane in previous life. Robin Wiegert’s portrayal of her was just too damn good for words.
And I dearly LOVED Woo.
Wonder if he was made up for the show, or if he was a real person?
So I just started watching Deadwood last night on HBOGO. Yeah, I’ve been missing out big time.
Ten years ago… I was on the Disney set of the movie “Hldajgo” (2004), when a numbe of us got the word about a Movie Pilot that was gonna be done. Being that many of us were seen in period costume for “The Look”… it was a no brainer.
Arriving on the set it became obvious that “Deadwood”, was gonna be an event. Debating on where I was to be placed, the AD placed me in “Al Swearingion’s Saloon”. It was dressed as a Miner, enjoying the creature comforts of a long day in The Mine’s of Deadwood.
Never in my life, did I perform in such a location scene and the gutteral language gave it such verbal atmosphere… One of my favorates. I’m glad HBO made it into a series.
Edward Moch (aka: Alfred Cota)
Actor-Director/Writer-Historian, Etc.
We have just finished watching the box set of Deadwood. Ian McShane is a revelation. This is the best thing we have seen in years and we are gob smacked that the last series was cancelled. There are so many brilliant characters in this show and the language (not the swearing, although you don’t notice it after a while) is a joy to listen to. Swearenger to Bullock when asking him to accompany Mrs Elsworth to her home after she has been shot at. ‘I pray it wont bring disharmony to your hearth.” Swearenger reminded me of a wise but ruthless medieval king governing his realm. HBO should be ashamed of themselves. C..ksuckers. (sorry I couldn’t resist it.)
Hey all what about EB!!!??? he is no where in the video and he is one of the most fascinating disgusting characters I have ever watched anywhere. I just watched the whole series all over again and I think it is the most authentic, brilliantly written and directed project EVER! but what about EB??