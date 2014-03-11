Trill Ass Rap Fan Has The Time Of His Life Rapping Rick Ross’ “Sanctified” In His Car

“Sanctified” has all the makings of Rick Ross’ next single from Mastermind. He’s already performing it on TV. Kanye actually raps on there. The gospel-sampled record seems to be one of the most talked about cuts from the project on social media. And truthfully, anything that takes away from his bonehead Trayvon Martin line is a move in the right direction.
But the most compelling argument in favor of giving “Sanctified” a real push comes from one fan, Cody. Before catching the holy Hip-Hop spirit, buddy had the foresight of placing a camera on the dashboard in his car. What happens next is was rather damn hilarious.
1. The fact he knows all the lyrics already and rarely fumbled over any words is by far the second most impressive aspect.
2. The first is how he avoids dropping the n-word (all while wearing his seat belt). Go civil rights. Go vehicular safety. Go America.
3. The handkerchief though!
4. Regardless of how you feel about Big Sean, that hook is ferocious. You know it. I know it. And Cody definitely knows it. Expect to hear it drunkenly chanted at every club this spring where dreams are sold each weekend over a bottle of Ciroc.
5. The slight mean mug at the start of Rozay’s verse? Priceless.
6. Perhaps most important for Cody, Ross gave the impromptu karaoke performance his stamp of approval. If Ricky’s as big a boss as he says he is, paperwork is already been drafted to have Cody appear in the official video.
My name is Cody, I do the same thing, can i be famous?!?!
.
lol @ the gif
YES! Thank you Eddie Murphy! Packing and heading to LA to start my dreams as a recording artist!!
Solid GIF placement lol
I won’t lie…I am no where near as good a driver as Cody is when I’m wilding out to a song LOL…I run over infants, hit puppies and pretty much live out GTA when my song come on LOL
And for the record my song is “Counting Stars” by One Republic but still…
I make all of my friends nervous when I’m driving as it is. The rule is: Curren$y songs only… Keep Aaron calllllm.
I do this shit all the time just cause driving alone is the perfect time for practicing vocals & vibing out making all the f’d up faces you do.
Props to Cody, dope effort but what’s up with ‘when white people rap’ that makes it cool? Few others have done the same.
Same reason why when a Black dude plays golf or skateboards (even when he’s just OKAY…I’m looking at you TK) people get amazed. They’re doing something that people don’t stereotypically attribute to their people.
Haha funny that, I thought I mentioned ‘we need another black golfer’
I get that but I find that more when ‘white people rap’ they get fame, fortune or both almost instantly.
This dude ripped it though lol
@DrhipHop85 Dude… Funny you should mention TK… I almost said something to him one time, but by the time I realized it was him, I would have had to chase him down… And I’m not THAT big of hater (or, at least, I wasn’t).
Dude made me more hype for MASTERMIND which in my opinion is the best album this year by far. If we can get a rob ford to do mafia music 3 pssssshhhh boombaclot mo fyre greatest album ever my yout
Rob Ford doing mafia music 3
You a god damn fool for that one, that would be so epic. Rob Ford would get stuck in character just like Ross
I vote to rename that song to “Murder Music”
lol this is greatness.
Rap is pop kiss it goodbye
Hmmm your kinda late there. That train left station 20+ years ago and has been operatin like that since
Dude, rap was pop when Mike first said “A-hip-hop, a hippy to the hippy…”.
The more I listen to this song the better kanye verse gets.
+1
though
Everything about this is greatness
Gotta turn up like this every morning from now on…Everyone, I mean.
Two things. The fact that he is wearing a north face fleece those things are super comfy and the fact that he is actually driving whilst on one.
Can we get a gif of the two aggressive line like on the last post?
Point #4 is the truth. I’m meh on Big Sean. But dat hook tho.
Made my morning. That hair cut makes it even better. Whatsup with Kanye stinking up the whole song though? Am I alone here? Everything else about the song is great. And I’m normally a Kanye fan (that still hasn’t listened to Yeezus)
Kanye’s been slumping creatively since Watch the Throne, low key….
SOME OF THE WORSE YE BARS IN RECENT MEMORY! and Yeezus is still on shelves !
i enjoyed Ye’s part on the song
This entire song sucks dick. Its not just ‘Ye
Sample is dope but everything else about the song is underwhelming. This album had me with the screw face early…but when Mafia Music 3 came on, I lost it. This song tho, after the intro with the sample…I expected something greater.
That “In Vein” song tho….
I cringed at this video. Stopped it halfway. The youtube bar is very low these days. Niggaz need to start whipping out nunchuks and doing backflips again B
@HotDamn
@Jay Greene Yes!! That is top notch youtubing right there. It screams repeat. That little grunt before he starts. The chucking on the way down. LOL. I’m literally laughing after every time I play it
100 Keep It…he went in on this haha
[www.youtube.com] before i even played the clip this came to mind
LOL at the
*wipe my forehead with a handkerchief* action. Nailed it.
This is me everyday on the commute… The Commute is Trill!