‘Far Cry 4’ Is Coming This November And It Looks Pretty Crazy Already

Surprise! Today Ubisoft announced we’re getting a new Far Cry this year, and it looks like Far Cry 4 is going to carry on the tradition of weirdness started with Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon.
As rumored the game takes place in the Himalayas, but don’t expect the game to focus on serene Buddhist monks. Instead, the game is set in a region being lorded over by a despotic, self-appointed king who apparently looks like this…
Huh. Where does one find a pink silk suit in the Himalayas anyways?
Far Cry 4 hits PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 & PS4 November 18th.
via Kotaku
I love that the Harpoon Gun is a pre-order bonus. IMPALE, SUCKERS.
So you fight Johnny Weir this time?
I never played the Far Cry series but I might check this out. Its gonna be a busy from Sept. on. Destiny, Dragon Age, Far Cry and more.
Am I the only one that thinks that looks like Julian Assange? Kind of?