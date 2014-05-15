‘Far Cry 4’ Is Coming This November And It Looks Pretty Crazy Already

Surprise! Today Ubisoft announced we’re getting a new Far Cry this year, and it looks like Far Cry 4 is going to carry on the tradition of weirdness started with Far Cry 3 and Blood Dragon.

As rumored the game takes place in the Himalayas, but don’t expect the game to focus on serene Buddhist monks. Instead, the game is set in a region being lorded over by a despotic, self-appointed king who apparently looks like this…

Huh. Where does one find a pink silk suit in the Himalayas anyways?

Far Cry 4 hits PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 & PS4 November 18th.

via Kotaku