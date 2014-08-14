Ferguson, Missouri Continues To Look Like A War Zone

What you see above is currently what is happening in Ferguson, Missouri. It is the fifth night of protests following the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, with the only possible description being chaos.
Local police had asked demonstrators not to gather on Wednesday night, but many ignored the request and took to the streets. Authorities answered with riot gear, tear gas, and rubber bullets into houses and down the street, sending protestors fleeing and catching many journalists in the middle of it.
The confrontation comes hot on the heels of St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch announcing that details behind the Brown’s shooting would not be released anytime soon, leaving many desperate for answers. From the LA Times:
“We are still in the information-gathering part of the investigation,” McCulloch said in a televised news conference.
He urged anyone with information to come forward and promised that every piece of evidence would be reviewed, presented to a grand jury and eventually made public.
“There is no timeline” for that process, he said. “We will do it as expeditiously as possible, but we won’t rush through it…. It’s not going to happen in two weeks.”
Withholding details from the public during the criminal investigation will help investigators gauge witnesses’ credibility, he said.
If the grand jury returns an indictment, the evidence will come out over the course of a trial, he said. If there is no indictment, “absolutely everything will immediately be made public.”
None of this saves the fact that Ferguson, Missouri resembles something out of a combat zone. Apart from the increased police force against demonstrators, many have been arrested for forced to take shelter in homes. Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post and Ryan J. Reilly of the Huffington Post were two journalists arrested and detained shortly by police. From The LA Times:
Lowery and Reilly tweeted that they were in a McDonald’s near a demonstration when police came inside and asked patrons to leave.
“Officers slammed me into a fountain soda machine because I was confused about which door they were asking me to walk out of,” Lowery tweeted after his release. “Was waiting to be taken away, large black man SCREAMING for help in back of police truck. They refused his calls for paramedics. ‘I’m dying. I’m dying. Please call help’ he screamed. They mocked him.”
Lowery said he was released without paperwork or explanation.
You can see more from that incident here. We’ll update with more as it happens, but it is safe to say that things aren’t going to get solved anytime soon. Be sure to check out the live feed as it is happening.
Here’s some more from the scene via Antonio French, with plenty more on his Twitter and Vine accounts.
Here’s some of the fine people of Ferguson giving shelter to photographer David Carson:
And nothing is complete without a look at what the folks in charge are doing while things devolve into chaos. Here’s the latest Tweet from Governor Jay Nixon:
(Via LA Times / Antonio French / Raw Story / Wesley Lowery / Michael Rusch / David Carson / Timothy Burke)
Welp, they asked them not to protest, and they did that shit anyway. Any injury is deserved on those bozos.
Stay in your free speech zone like a good citizen.
Thing is, they dont have the authority to shut down protests if they’re not violent. The spat of looting from the other night aside, they’re dealing with peaceful protests in residential areas. Shooting tear gas at people standing on their front lawns is hardly the correct response. Arresting journalists and telling camera crews to vacate the area isn’t the way to handle it either.
As someone with relatives in law enforcement, I’m usually on the side of the police but in this case, they’re mishandling a lot of it. They’re not diffusing the situation so much as inciting it. No lawmaker is coming out issuing a curfew, the riot squad is just forming a front and moving on the town. It’s pretty surreal.
You’re right, Panther Joe.
Who do these animals think they are, American citizens with constitutional rights?
@Panther Joe You’re a fucking retard
Yeah, after all the looting, taking atm’s, starting fires, they were really going to settle down and have a peaceful protest THIS time.
+1 Roman Candle
This is an American city in 2014. It’s sad this has to happen for any kind of proper shit to occur.
Oh, and how is this not a war zone? If it quacks like a duck: [t.co]
We libertarian cranks have been going on about police militarization for years…not that anybody listens to us.
With all the surplus military gear police departments get from the Pentagon, the only thing that surprising about this is that it doesn’t happen more often.
I’ve always asked my friends what we’re supposed to do about that? Some of them bring it up or talk about it and I just can’t see where joining some militia or collecting guns is going to stop some drone from turning me into a black mark.
It’s depressing.
No one even bats an eye when they see a cop decked out in head to toe armor, carrying a fully automatic rifle, walking besides an armored personnel carrier because some guy locked himself in his house. I can’t believe we’ve let these organizations that are in place to serve the public, intimidate us with shows of force like this.
Like I said. It is funny how a police dash cam is running when it favors the cop, but it never is when it would favor the victim.
I kind of doubt a bunch of black men and women arming themselves against the police ends particularly well. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t have a solution, and I fully understand that this is likely the most literal example of the ideals behind the 2nd Ammendment, I’m just not confident these citizens end up in a better place.
I think what happens is a big-city police force gets those shiny weapons systems and they probably need them because they have big city problems and gangs and let’s face it, more member of minority groups and those people are scary. But then the nearby towns decide they need those same weapons in case there’s some spillover from the big city and then the town next to that twon decides that they need it and then the rural county next door to the towns figures they should get it too because even though they’re a bed room communtiy full of white-collar commuters and some cows, no one wants to have the smallest dick at the next police convention.
I guess what I’m saying is that cops are dicks and should have most of their weapons taken away.
And there will likely be no punishment for these creatures.
This is a nightmare. Why isn’t anything being done? I don’t get it?
I live in Springfield, which is like 4 hours south west of St. Louis and Ferguson and its hard to believe this shit is going down in my own state…
It’s Missouri. I’m not surprised.
This is sickening. Don’t the cops involved have any heart or personal beliefs for human life/suffering? I forget who it was but some comedian was saying how people need to think for themselves and stop “following orders” because you can say that about the Nazis that were also just “following orders” so they wont get into trouble or lose there jobs.
On another note this and other vids reminds me of Boston “bombings” how they bought an entire army in to capture one 19 yr old kid and searched homes and seized guns.
Yeah “bombings.” Cause, you know, bombs didn’t fucking go off or anything. The very obvious difference there was that they actually called in the military to assist in a man hunt, and asked citizens to cooperate in order to aid the search. Once they were found people and police alike were literally partying in the streets. But yeah, these police officers shutting down protests and intimidating lawful citizens, all to protect themselves alone, yeah, that’s the same.
@native Do you have any facts to back up your assertion that authorities were seizing guns during the “Boston” “bombings” “search”? Because I’m genuinely “curious” if they actually took any guns “from” anyone but the “alleged” “bomber”.
Also I “don’t think” you “understand” the “use” of quotation “marks”.
Im what you would call a conspiracy theorist. But I don’t wanna get into all that. My point,which SHOULDA been worded better, was that both were like warzones In American cities and people should have compassion for other human beings and not just go by the book.
Americans, ladies and gentlemen.
You don’t think this hullaballoo is being caused by all of those illegal alien children who crossed the border, do you?
(it would not surprise me to see this theory discussed “seriously” on Fox News)
Oh Christ it will be now. Thanks @Rawhead Wrecks
Good thing all those Tea Party Patriots are running to St. Louis with their guns. This Police Department i.e. Government, is basically doing EXACTLY WHAT THEY CLAIM TO FEAR.
Man, I wonder what’s different between the people protesting in Ferguson and the people protesting at Cliven Bundy’s ranch.
One group really likes cows?
One group really resents their ancestors enslavement and one group thinks it would be a good idea to bring back slavery?
I’m sure it’s fantastic but get your clicks some other way.
Excuse me? What is fantastic? Wtf r u talking about?