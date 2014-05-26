Five Games: ‘Watch Dogs’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
Really looking forward to Watch Dogs, but I’m waiting to I get a PS4 for it. Also, I’m a bit surprised, I have the feeling that picking Watch Dogs over Mario Kart 8 was a tough call for ya.
You know me too well.
Picking up Watchdogs tomorrow for the ps4. Could have got it for the pc but needed a game that I could play for a while on the ps4 that interested me.
Yea this is this 1st game im actually looking forward to on ps4. I hope it doesn’t let me down.