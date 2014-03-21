Florida Man Discovers Skeletal Human Remains While Picking Up Trash On The Side Of The Road

“It was tearing and you could see just the top of the skull. I couldn’t tell it was a skull. So that’s when I touched it to see what it was, and it kind of rolled down from the bundle. That’s when I realized it was a skull,” Jarvis said.
My favorite thing about this story — which, lets face it, there’s not much joy to reap here, but I’m a half glass full kind of person — is Jarvis himself. If you could take a composite mash-up of every Florida man in the entire state of Florida, I’m pretty sure that you’d have a picture of John Jarvis. If you looked up “Florida Man” in the dictionary it should just have a picture of John Jarvis next to it. So congratulations to John Jarvis for being the most Florida Man who ever Florida’d. And also for breaking that murder case; I guess that was pretty nice too.
Check out video on the next page, because autoplay:
Did Casey Anthony have another kid?
Too soon.
Too late!
Can I get a “right on time!”?
[www.gif-king.com]
Excellent use of a second page for an annoying autoplay video. Thank you for letting us choose whether or not to imbibe.
Also, all I can think of when I hear Florida Man stories is Particle Man,
the yellow king strikes again!