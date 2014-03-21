Florida Man Discovers Skeletal Human Remains While Picking Up Trash On The Side Of The Road

“It was tearing and you could see just the top of the skull. I couldn’t tell it was a skull. So that’s when I touched it to see what it was, and it kind of rolled down from the bundle. That’s when I realized it was a skull,” Jarvis said.

A man picking up roadside trash, John Jarvis, found a garbage bag full of skeletal human remains in Volusia County, Florida on Thursday, along a wooded road where trees and shrubbery had recently been trimmed. Jarvis told WFTV 9 that when he picked up the bag from the side of the road to put it in the trash can he had brought, he saw part of a human skull sticking out.

My favorite thing about this story — which, lets face it, there’s not much joy to reap here, but I’m a half glass full kind of person — is Jarvis himself. If you could take a composite mash-up of every Florida man in the entire state of Florida, I’m pretty sure that you’d have a picture of John Jarvis. If you looked up “Florida Man” in the dictionary it should just have a picture of John Jarvis next to it. So congratulations to John Jarvis for being the most Florida Man who ever Florida’d. And also for breaking that murder case; I guess that was pretty nice too.

