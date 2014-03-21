Florida Man Discovers Skeletal Human Remains While Picking Up Trash On The Side Of The Road

#Crime #Florida
News & Culture Writer
03.21.14 8 Comments
A man picking up roadside trash, John Jarvis, found a garbage bag full of skeletal human remains in Volusia County, Florida on Thursday, along a wooded road where trees and shrubbery had recently been trimmed. Jarvis told WFTV 9 that when he picked up the bag from the side of the road to put it in the trash can he had brought, he saw part of a human skull sticking out.

“It was tearing and you could see just the top of the skull. I couldn’t tell it was a skull. So that’s when I touched it to see what it was, and it kind of rolled down from the bundle. That’s when I realized it was a skull,” Jarvis said.

My favorite thing about this story — which, lets face it, there’s not much joy to reap here, but I’m a half glass full kind of person — is Jarvis himself. If you could take a composite mash-up of every Florida man in the entire state of Florida, I’m pretty sure that you’d have a picture of John Jarvis. If you looked up “Florida Man” in the dictionary it should just have a picture of John Jarvis next to it. So congratulations to John Jarvis for being the most Florida Man who ever Florida’d. And also for breaking that murder case; I guess that was pretty nice too.

Check out video on the next page, because autoplay:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Crime#Florida
TAGSCrimeFLORIDA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP