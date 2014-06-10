Meet The Florida Man Arrested For Repeatedly Sexting Naked Photos To Police

A Florida man was arrested on Sunday after repeatedly sending lewd and provocative photos to a police officer’s department-issued cell phone.

Paul Arnold Kirleis, 30, initially contacted the police to report a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood. Then things got flirty:

After their conversation, according to reports, the officer began to receive texts from Kirleis’s phone number. The first text asked, “Who is this?” and the second text said, “I am boo,” according to reports.

Then things got sexy:

Following those texts, the officer received a photo of a man in a black thong and nothing else, according to reports. Two more photos followed, with a man who resembled Kirleis sending a photo of himself naked, bent over and looking back at the camera, and a photo of a man in lingerie, bent over, looking back at the camera, according to reports.

Then things got downright solicitous:

A sixth text said, “Sooo,” according to reports.

Sooo he was put in handcuffs, and not the fun kind. Kirleis, who said he was intoxicated and did not remember much from the night, was charged with “stalking and prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene, lewd materials.”

