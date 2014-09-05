For Your Consideration, Here Is A Baby Projectile Pooping During A Photoshoot

A British photographer was working on a newborn shoot with a father and his new baby when suddenly nature called — and since babies ain’t care whether they’re wearing a diaper or being held nude in their father’s arms, this is what happened.

I love how you can even see the satisfied little smile on its face. The father, 26-year-old Al Ferguson from Kent, United Kingdom spoke with Today about the photos, which have since gone viral, because projectile pooping.

“It happened within a second,” said Ferguson, a 26-year-old blogger from Kent in the United Kingdom. “As I felt his stomach tense, in the back of your head you know he’s about to go poo, and then before you know it … he’s doing it.”

“It’s not the kind of carpet that can be cleaned particularly easily,” said Ferguson, who stood in shock as the remnants dripped off his arm. “But the photographer did an amazing thing — she reached down for a nappy [diaper], picked it up, then went to put it over Ted’s bum to stem the flow. And she still got the shot.”

There are lots of arguments that can be made about the rewards of parenthood and the joy of bringing a new life into this world and watching your baby grow into a person. Then again, counterpoint: I’ve cleaned up two separate instances of cat vomit this morning but I’ve never had a human being defecate on me.

(Kirsty Grant Photography)

