Fox News

Sunday morning, Fox & Friends Weekend sent the many politicos, comedians, and trolls that Twitter has to offer into a tailspin over an incredibly inaccurate chyron indicating that President Trump had just cut aid to “3 Mexican countries.” Obviously, there aren’t three Mexican countries because Mexico is a single nation and, therefore, one country. To his credit, co-host Pete Hegseth correctly identified the separate countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras during the broadcast, but the chyron remained up for 30 seconds.

Later in the program, as reported by The Hill, the Fox & Friends Weekend team returned to the mistaken chyron in order to correct themselves. “Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” said co-host Ed Henry. “We had an inaccurate graphic on screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”

The correction notwithstanding, Twitter had already completed a full treatment of the matter before a few successive rounds of jokes about the viral gaffe hit social media.