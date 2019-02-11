Fox News’ @PeteHegseth admits, unprompted, that he hasn’t washed his hands in 10 years. “Germs are not a real thing,” Pete says. “I can’t see them, therefore they’re not real.” pic.twitter.com/9hsAb9YA9j — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2019

Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth decided on Sunday morning to unburden his soul with a deep, dark secret as part of a resolution to be more candid with Fox News audiences. While it was no Liam Neeson-level possible career-tanking admission, but it was disgusting nonetheless.

“My 2019 resolution is to say things on air that I say off air. I don’t think I’ve washed my hands for 10 years. Really, I don’t really wash my hands ever,” Hegseth bragged to his co-hosts Ed Henry and Jedediah Bila, who did their best to keep their composure, as you can see in the above clip. “I inoculate myself. Germs are not a real thing. I can’t see them. Therefore, they’re not real,” he inexplicably continued.

In other words, congratulations, everyone who has ever shaken hands with Pete Hegseth.

It’s unclear whether noted germaphobe happened to President Donald Trump happened to catch the clip during his three-plus hours of morning executive time, as Hegseth is known to be one of his favorites. Back in October of 2017, Hegseth met with Trump along with some of his Fox News colleagues, when he was being considered as a possible replacement for David Shulkin as head the Department of Veterans Affairs.