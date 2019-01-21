As Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues to recover at home from a recent lung surgery to have cancerous nodules removed, it would appear that someone in the Fox News graphics department got a little overzealous. In a segment opener during Monday morning’s Fox and Friends, an apparent obituary graphic briefly flashed across the screen declaring “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1933 – 2019.”
Not that it matters, but Ms. Ginsburg’s surgery was announced to be a success in that there was no remaining evidence of cancer, and she is expected to return to the bench soon.
