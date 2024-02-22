Donald Trump
Fox News Actually Said (Out Loud) That Black Voters Will Turn To Trump ‘Because They Love Sneakers’

On the heels of the financially devastating ruling against Donald Trump in his Manhattan civil fraud case, the former president wasted no time leaning into his next scheme: Selling $400 gold sneakers to his supporters.

While Trump was widely mocked for flagrantly fleecing his MAGA rubes, Fox News took a different approach. Predictably, the conservative network fawned all over Trump, but in a move no one saw coming, The Big Weekend Show co-host Raymond Arroyo took Trump’s sneaker game to a whole new sycophantic level by suggesting that it secured him the Black vote.

In a freakishly enthusiastic rant, Arroyo argued that Black people love sneakers, so therefore, they will throw their support behind Trump because he understands their “culture.” Arroyo’s wild screed is so unbelievable that we transcribed in its entirety because paraphrasing won’t do it justice:

RAYMOND ARROYO: I was on social media last night. Very interesting as you see Black support eroding from Joe Biden. This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers! They’re into sneakers. They love the- this is a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics, and Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.

TOMI LAHREN: Question for you on that point though: Will the people that are excited about the sneakers and excited about Donald Trump, will that translate into them going out and voting for Donald Trump?

ARROYO: Look, anyone willing to put 400 bucks down for a pair of sneakers, yeah! I think that’s commitment and love. It’s something. It’s affection.

LAHREN: I hope you’re right.

You can watch the segment below, and again, Arroyo’s weirdly jubilant delivery has to be seen to be believed:

Needless to say, the reactions were flying on Twitter as people couldn’t help but laugh at the ridiculous (and racist) centerpiece of Arroya’s argument that Trump just locked down the Black vote by selling $400 gold sneakers.

You can see some of the reactions below:

