Greg Gutfeld of Fox News’ The Five is apparently doing the late-night comedy thing as of this week on his new show, Greg Gutfeld’s Gutfeld! It’s not going too well and, in fact, the whole thing is very strange, but at least the show is delivering on its promise to be an alternative to what’s currently out there in the late-night-talk and late-night-cable landscape. There’s truly nothing else like this show out there, so perhaps the novelty counts for something.

Gutfeld has been described as a a “hard-edged satirist,” although that’s a confusing take because even satire is supposed to be funny. The trainwreck continued on the show’s third night, and as Vox’s Aaron Rupar noted, Gutfeld is repeating the same jokes (like this bizarreness about CNN), and in this case, he’s done it three times. There’s something here involving… “racist” grandmas and a bear? it makes no sense at all.

Gutfeld used the same terrible joke about CNN three nights in a row pic.twitter.com/m3gReMBxIM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2021

Choice replies included, “Just like my drunk neighbor. Always telling me the same story” and “They’re really leaning on their greatest misses” And so on.

Just like my drunk neighbor. Always telling me the same story. — Sam (@samantha7v) April 8, 2021

They’re really leaning on their greatest misses — Pool Ladder, MD (@_ladder_MD) April 8, 2021

You can't expect him to come up with new material every night, what do you think he is? A comedian?! — ObsessaFilma (@obsessafilma) April 8, 2021

I’m surprised he didn’t repeat it three times in one night. — Zac, the Snacc Who Claps Back (@ZacDoesAThing) April 8, 2021

After all, somebody might have missed it the first two times… — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) April 8, 2021

Why a bear? Am I missing the punchline? Is there even one? — TMD (@tonymdolan) April 8, 2021

Then there was a skit making fun of Jen Psaki using Rorschach blots. Hoo boy.

The third night of Gutfeld! featured this skit making fun of Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/eOcNfJfiGd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2021

Previously, the Daily Beast spoke with some comedians who’ve offered their own criticism of Gutfeld’s show. They’re not impressed, including how Jena Friedman (formerly of The Daily Show and now of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) stated, “It’s like watching a guy going through a divorce doing an impression of Bill Maher.” Ouch, and as Michael Ian Black noted on Twitter, the real humor can be found in the show’s Garfield-esque logo.