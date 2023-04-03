As Donald Trump prepared to make a private flight from Florida to New York, where he’ll reportedly surrender to authorities on Tuesday after being indicted on criminal characters, Fox News got way over-dramatic while covering the former president’s takeoff.

During a Monday afternoon broadcast, Harris Faulkner did her best to give otherwise mundane footage of Trump’s private jet taxiing to the runway a somber tone as she spoke of a showdown with “destiny” in a weird, overly reverent tone. It was a delivery more suited to watching the Titanic leave the dock for its ill-fated voyage, and less suited for Donald Trump presumably eating McDonald’s on a 90 minute flight.

lmao Fox is just beyond parody right now pic.twitter.com/VkoZwgsJTr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2023

“His plane is getting ready to take off now,” Harris narrated. “They are on the move on the tarmac, and this is what we have been watching for. And we don’t know what destiny looks like on the other side of this trip when he gets here in New York City.”

Naturally, Twitter users had a field day with the extremely odd footage. You can see some of the reactions below:

"That brave and heroic man, climbing the steps to his private charter, awaiting his date with destiny. A true American hero staring down a renegade DA trying to tell us that paying a porn star six figures and falsifying your books to hide it is some how a crime. In America!" — Kyle Conner (@udkyle) April 3, 2023

"Destiny" is the name of the escort he ordered for tonight. No one knows what she looks like yet — those photos on the website can be so deceiving. — Allison Burnett (@Allison_Burnett) April 3, 2023

"Sources inside the plane tell me that Donald Trump has just emerged from the toilet… sources in seats close to the toilet tell me that he has had a bowel movement. Stay tuned for more details!" — @eltopo71 at post.news (@tonyemond71) April 3, 2023

“We don’t know what destiny looks like on the other side of this flight.” pic.twitter.com/0Pr3YbIaUk — John Corbett (@ErnestScribblr) April 3, 2023

As for Trump’s chances in the 2024 presidential election now that he’s officially been indicted, well, that’s anyone’s guess. He raised a staggering amount of money following the announcement of the grand jury’s decision, which bodes well for Trump’s chances. However, Ron DeSantis saw a dramatic surge in polling, which is probably not great for Trump. There’s also the fact that no one knows the full breadth of the charges yet, and once those are made public, it could have a significant impact on Trump’s hold on the GOP.

Or not! The guy became president once already, which should have never happened and opened the door to anything happening at this point. Maybe a dog will run and win. Who honestly even knows anymore?

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)